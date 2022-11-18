The Transportation Safety Board logo is seen in an undated handout. The Transportation Safety Board says its deploying investigators to the site of a fatal helicopter crash on the north coast of B.C. The board says the helicopter hit the ground near more than a week ago, on Nov. 9.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-TSB

The Transportation Safety Board logo is seen in an undated handout. The Transportation Safety Board says its deploying investigators to the site of a fatal helicopter crash on the north coast of B.C. The board says the helicopter hit the ground near more than a week ago, on Nov. 9.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-TSB

TSB investigating fatal helicopter crash in northwestern B.C.

Investigators dispatched to site of Nov. 9 crash near Kitsault

The Transportation Safety Board says it’s sending investigators to the site of a fatal helicopter crash on the north coast of British Columbia.

The board says the helicopter hit the ground on Nov. 9.

It says the aircraft was a commercially registered AS 350 B3 and the crash occurred near Kitsault, between Stewart and Prince Rupert.

The board does not say how many people were on board or what might have caused the crash.

It says investigators will gather information and assess what happened in the name of transportation safety.

Investigations by the board do not assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.

RELATED: Pilot dies in helicopter crash on northern Vancouver Island

RELATED: 4 injured after helicopter crash near B.C. Gulf Island

Helicopter crashTransportation Safety Board

Previous story
Human remains linked to 30-year-old homicide found in northern B.C.
Next story
2 dogs in Haida Gwaii sick after eating meat from decaying humpback whale

Just Posted

The back of a BC Emergency Health Services ground ambulance. (Black Press file photo) The back of a BC Emergency Health Services ground ambulance. Programs like Community Paramedics aim to reduce trips to hospital by providing health support at home. (Black Press file photo)
Community Paramedic program helps Kimberley seniors avoid hospital trips

Receiving Quilts of Valour were Weldon Stringer and Nicki Cullum. Photos submitted
Two Quilts of Valour presented

Former B.C. health-care workers have taken the province to court over vaccine mandates. (File photo)
Interior Health top doc says mask mandate not needed – yet

The Backcountry Film Festival comes to Kimberley on Friday, Dec. 2 at Centre64. Photo courtesy of Backcountry Film Festival.
KORE announces Backcountry Film Festival in support of Wildsight