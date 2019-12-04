Two accidents block Hwy 3 east of Christina Lake

Fire chief: pregnant female in vehicle that rolled off the road was headed to Trail to have her baby

A Jeep balances on a roadside barrier after colliding with an empty tanker truck that crossed the centre line on Hwy 3 near Christina Lake on Wednesday. (@TranBC_WestKoot/Twitter)

Two separate vehicle accidents completely blocked Hwy 3 Wednesday morning just east of Christina Lake.

The first, a collision between an empty commercial tanker truck and a Jeep, occurred just before 9:30 a.m. Police said in a release that the truck appeared to have crossed the centre line into the oncoming lane when the collision occurred.

Christina Lake Fire & Rescue responded to the incident, where all four people involved in the crash were able to get themselves out of the vehicles. According to Les Cleverly of the BC Ambulance Service, at least two people involved sustained “serious, but non life-threatening” injuries and will be sent to hospital in Kelowna.

As a Christina Lake fire engine was on its way to attend the first call, firefighters noticed another nearby incident where an eastbound passenger vehicle carrying a male and a pregnant woman had rolled over the embankment into a creek. Christina Lake fire chief Joe Geary said that the female had managed to get herself out of the vehicle, but the male was trapped inside when help arrived.

Firefighters repelled down the embankment to extricate the male. Aside from being “obviously cold,” Geary said, neither individual appeared to have sustained serious injuries. The female was apparently on her way to Trail to have her baby.

As of 11:36 a.m., Cleverly said that patients involved in both accidents were being assessed at the hospital in Grand Forks.

The BC Ambulance Service representative described the highway near both accidents as having “slippery and slushy” conditions.

“RCMP would like to remind motorists to drive according to the weather and roadway conditions,” said Grand Forks detachment commander Sgt. Darryl Peppler. “Area roadways can be icy and slushy and conditions can change dramatically with little notice. Please slow down and drive accordingly.”

RCMP continue to investigate both collisions. Speed relative to conditions has not yet been ruled out in both collisions. If any other motorists witnessed these accidents or have dash cam video, please contact the Grand Forks RCMP.

As of noon on Wednesday, the highway was open to single-lane, alternating traffic. Drivers travelling through the area can consult DriveBC’s website for more updates on when the road will be fully open.

Previous story
Former Burns Lake mayor gets two years for sexual assaults against minors
Next story
Man killed in crash due to ‘absolutely treacherous’ conditions on Coquihalla

Just Posted

Cranbrook Kimberley Development Initiative wrapping up

While the Cranbrook Kimberley Development Initiative is wrapping up, all involved have… Continue reading

Rob Morrison sworn in as Kootenay-Columbia MP

Parliament set to reconvene on Thursday with election of House Speaker, Throne Speech

Hot In The KI 3 Stars of the Week

Kimberley’s Palmer earns the first star

Upcoming entertainment in Kimberley and Cranbrook

Coming up at Cranbrook Arts Monday Painters - 10-1, Nov. 18 -… Continue reading

Farm life: embracing a new hobby

Cold hands, a soar shoulder, and a smile plastered across my face.… Continue reading

KYAN students highlight local businesses leading climate change action

Kimberley Youth Action Network students decided to highlight climate change action and success rather than participate in the global march

Man killed in crash due to ‘absolutely treacherous’ conditions on Coquihalla

Winter means icy roads are dangerous and drivers should be careful, RCMP say

Two accidents block Hwy 3 east of Christina Lake

Fire chief: pregnant female in vehicle that rolled off the road was headed to Trail to have her baby

Bag of cocaine left in B.C. grocery store aisle

RCMP: ‘We sure would like to talk to’ person who left drugs behind

Former Burns Lake mayor gets two years for sexual assaults against minors

The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail

RCMP officer was justified using hose in rooftop standoff: B.C. watchdog

Police watchdog finds officers actions reasonable when man injured in 2018 incident

Cannabis ice cream? Province prepares for B.C. Bud edibles

Mike Farnworth’s special police unit takes down dispensaries

Union for parole officers at B.C. halfway house says public safety at risk

Increase in parole officers’ workload dealing with highest-risk offenders raises concern

B.C. bans logging in sensitive Silverdaisy area in Skagit River Valley

Minister says no more timber licences will be awarded for the area, also known as the ‘doughnut hole’

Most Read