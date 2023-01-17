Two adults and an infant have died after a collision near Thrums, B.C., on Jan. 16, 2023. File photo

Two adults and an infant have died after a collision near Thrums, B.C., on Jan. 16, 2023. File photo

Two adults and a newborn killed in crash near Castlegar

Collision occurred around 4 p.m. Monday on Highway 3A

A two-car crash near Castlegar has claimed the lives of two adults and a newborn baby and sent a toddler to hospital.

Just before 4 p.m. on Monday, Castlegar RCMP were called to a collision on Highway 3A in Thrums involving a passenger car and a pickup truck.

Police, fire, ambulance and a physician with Kootenay Emergency Response Physicians Association attended the scene where bystanders were administering first aid to the individuals involved in the collision.

The driver and lone occupant of the pickup sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene for his injuries.

Three of the four occupants in the passenger car — a 26-year-old man, a 25-year-old woman and an eight-day-old infant — were declared deceased on scene. The fourth passenger of the car, a two-year-old, was transported to hospital and is expected to recover from their injuries.

The highway was closed for more than four hours while the Castlegar RCMP, with assistance from the BC Highway Patrol and BC Coroner Service conducted an investigation.

The preliminary investigation suggests the driver of the passenger car maneuvered their vehicle in a way consistent with a U-turn into the path of the pickup truck.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Castlegar RCMP at 250-365-7721.

READ MORE: Coroner rules Castlegar shelter death as accidental


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Work site fatality in Sparwood
Next story
Worried about Canada’s new alcohol guidance? Try a damp January

Just Posted

Free Press file
Work site fatality in Sparwood

The Cranbrook U18 Bucks took home the gold medal in their home tournament with a 6-1 finish over Salmon Arm in the final game. Back Row L to R: Assistant Coaches Charlie Cooper and Darin Conroy, Rhys Williams, Brayden Conroy, Jayden Logodi, Carter Chown, Cohen Bell, Liam Wienke, Caden Williams, Rhys Wienke, Josh Kallies, Greyson Meisner, Linden Keiver, Cohen Langenbach, Quinn Cooper, Head Coach Jeff Keiver. Front Row L to R: Brody Taylor, Aidan McKay, Ryder Duczek, Nick Vopat, Vinny Fiorentino, Brennan Koch
U18 Bucks win gold at home tournament

Volunteers at the Sparwood Curling Club hosted the East-West Kootenay Boys High School Curling Championships on January 7-8. The Selkirk Secondary rink (pictured on the right) defeated Sparwood Secondary (on the left) and are off to Regionals. Photo submitted
Kimberley’s Selkirk takes the win in highschool curling and will move on to play West Kootenay

An elk spotted near12 Avenue South in Cranbrook. Stewart Wilson photo
Cranbrook’s urban elk: A sign of things to come?