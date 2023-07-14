An RCMP cruiser. (Vladvictoria/Pixabay.com)

Two arrested in Cranbrook after assault with a weapon

Title: Two arrested after assault with a weapon complaint

Two individuals were arrested, and one remains in custody, after an early morning assault.

On Wednesday, July 12, around 7 a.m., Cranbrook RCMP responded to the 1400-block of Ridgeview Road for a reported assault with a weapon. RCMP flooded the area and were able to quickly make an arrest.

“When conducting a search of the arrested individual, several prohibited weapons, including a loaded firearm, were located”, says Cst Katie Forgeron. “We are thankful that someone was not more seriously injured during this assault.”

A second individual, a 20-year-old man who was also involved in the assault, was arrested and released to attend court at a further date.

A 30-year-old woman remains in custody at this time pending further court proceedings.

