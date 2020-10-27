Two arrested near Creston after allegedly fleeing U.S. border agents in Idaho

Cocaine and methamphetamine seized by U.S. law enforcement in remote Idaho area near Canadian border

The duffel bags were found to contain 84 pounds of cocaine, valued at approximately $1.2 million and 198 pounds of methamphetamine, valued at approximately $960,000. Photo courtesy U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The duffel bags were found to contain 84 pounds of cocaine, valued at approximately $1.2 million and 198 pounds of methamphetamine, valued at approximately $960,000. Photo courtesy U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Two men were arrested near Creston on Friday, after illegally crossing the border from Idaho while allegedly fleeing U.S. border agents.

Jason Arkinstall and Lawrence Dwyer were taken into police custody in Canada and face drug trafficking charges, according to a statement from the RCMP’s Federal Serious and Organized Crime unit.

Both appeared in a Cranbrook court on Tuesday morning for a bail hearing.

U.S. law enforcement agents in Idaho were tipped off to suspicious activity on a remote forest service road near the Canadian border, discovering two suspects attempting to hide before taking off into Canada, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Near the suspects hiding spot, border agents found five duffel bags containing illegal narcotics — approximately 84 pounds of cocaine with a value of $1.2 million and 198 pounds of methamphetamine with a value of $960,000.

After notifying Canadian authorities, Arkinstall and Dwyer were arrested by the federal RCMP’s Border Integrity Team based out of Osoyoos, with support from Police Dog Services, and members of the Creston and Cranbrook detachments.

A dark-coloured Range Rover was also spotted leaving from the area, but Idaho State Police were able to find it on Highway 95. The driver was taken into custody in connection with narcotics smuggling and the vehicle was seized.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadians don’t want to ‘rock the boat’ when voting during pandemic: experts
Next story
COVID Alert app has ‘been a challenge,’ not suitable for B.C. yet: Dr. Henry

Just Posted

File photo
Two arrested near Creston after allegedly fleeing U.S. border agents in Idaho

Cocaine and methamphetamine seized by U.S. law enforcement in remote Idaho area near Canadian border

The 2019 Kimberley & District Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards. Kimberley Bulletin file.
Kimberley Chamber seeks nominations for 2020 Business Excellence Awards

The time is here once more to put in your nominations for… Continue reading

At present, the Marysville Arena remains closed. Bulletin file
Kimberley Minor Hockey asks city to reopen Marysville Arena

Kimberley City Council received a letter from Kimberley Minor Hockey President Trevor… Continue reading

A number of guidelines have been put in place to keep skiers safe at Kimberley Alpine Resort this winter. Bulletin file
Kimberley Alpine Resort unveils ‘Know Before You Go’ regulations ahead of ski season start

Kimberley Alpine Resort has outlined their rules and regulations implemented to keep… Continue reading

The Kimberley Dynamiters defeated the Columbia Valley Rockies on home ice at an exhibition game on Friday, Oct. 23. Paul Rodgers photos.
Dynamiters pull off a win and a draw in weekend’s exhibition games

Though the stands were empty and the Civic Centre devoid of its… Continue reading

Carolyn and Steve Touhey came across a pod of humpback whales while on their boat Sunday, Oct. 25. Photo supplied
VIDEO: Boaters encounter pod of humpbacks in Georgia Strait

Pod spotted between Comox and Texada Island

The Williams Lake Indian Band is stipulating no-go zones for mushroom picking in areas burned by last summer’s wildfires. 100 Mile Free Press photo
Who controls mushroom harvesting on Indigenous lands?

‘We don’t necessarily know where the mushrooms grow, how old the stands need to be, those types of things.’

Canadian and American flags fly near the Ambassador Bridge at the Canada/USA border crossing in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, March 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rob Gurdebeke
U.S. election results one factor that could impact immigration to Canada next year

The survey polled 1,523 Canadians between Oct. 23 and Oct. 25

A man was arrested in Nanaimo for spray-painting an RCMP vehicle. (File photo)
RCMP vehicle spray-painted while Nanaimo officer responds to vandalism incident

Arrest made outside donut shop

The voting station mimicked a real voting station in Nicole Choi’s classroom at Chilliwack middle school on Oct. 22, 2020, where students had to show their ID (student cards), be checked off a list, and mark a secret ballot behind a screen. (Jessica Peters/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. students choose NDP majority in mock election

More than 90,000 youth took part in school-based election process

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Crew transport bus at the Trans Mountain pipeline project work site in Burnaby, March 2020. (Trans Mountain)
Check your workplace COVID-19 safety plans, Dr. Henry urges

Masks in public spaces, distance in lunchrooms for winter

B.C.’s Court of Appeal is in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Judgment reserved in Surrey Six slayings appeals

Six men were killed in suite 1505 of the Balmoral Tower in Whalley on Oct. 19, 2007

Kelowna City Hall has been vandalized overnight. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna City Hall hit by anti-pandemic vandalism

Graffiti condemning the virus appears overnight on City Hall

Most Read