Two candidates declared for Columbia River Revelstoke

Incumbent Doug Clovechok (BC Liberal) and NDP candidate Nicole Cherlet; nominations close Oct. 2

Nominations for candidates in the upcoming provincial election on October 24, 2020, do not close until Friday, October 2.

Prior to that, there are two candidates declared in Columbia River Revelstoke, one being incumbent Doug Clovechok (BC Liberal) who announced earlier in September that he would run again.

READ: Clovechok says he will run again

“It has been my honour to be your MLA for Columbia River-Revelstoke for the past three and a half years. Together we have accomplished so much and there is still much to do. With John Horgan calling an election today, I am officially an MLA candidate and look forward to continuing my service with and for you. I am grateful for the trust you have put in my abilities and experience and will be working hard to earn your vote once again. See you on the campaign trail,” Clovechok said in a social media post.

The other declared candidate is running for the NDP.

Nicole Cherlet will be running for the NDP in Columbia River Revelstoke. Charlotte is a small business owner and Revelstoke City councillor.

On her Facebook page she says, “’m impressed by the entire team at the BC NDP, especially the leadership of John Horgan, and would be honoured to be your next NDP MLA.

I’ve always felt strongly about the importance of community service; that is how we contribute to the next generation. When I see a need for change, I know I have a responsibility to contribute my voice to help make it so.

That’s why I got involved with great organizations like the Revelstoke Local Food Initiative, the Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce, Vibrant Revelstoke and later earned the support of my community to represent them at City Council.

I’ve seen the value my voice brings to the decision making process – I ask questions from a different perspective than the average politician. Sharing ideas with our neighbours will help us build back stronger after this upheaval from the pandemic.

The BC NDP have been doing a great job, but there is still a lot of work to be done. I look forward to seeing the results from the modernized land use planning process and stronger language around climate action and waste management.”


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
