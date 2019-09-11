Two impaired drivers posed risk to themselves and others: Kimberley RCMP

One man was passed out in his vehicle near the Kimberley RCMP station

Kimberley RCMP Sgt. Chris Newel says that two impaired drivers removed from the road in the last few days posed a “significant risk to themselves and others”.

READ MORE: Kimberley RCMP apprehend three impaired drivers

READ MORE: Early morning impaired driver in Kimberley

Newel reports that in the first instance, on September 7, 2019, the man didn’t even know what town he was in.

“Police received a report of a driver passed out near the police station in Kimberley,” wrote in a press release. “When officers attended they found the vehicle running, the signal light on and the driver passed out in the driver’s seat. While attempting to rouse him they noted strong signs of alcohol consumption. When they asked for his driver’s license he produced a completing different card. When asked where he was going, he said “Invermere”. When asked where he lived in replied, “ Invermere, just a few blocks away”. He had no idea he was on a residential street in Kimberley. Two breath samples were obtained, both a “Fail”. He is now prohibited from driving for 90 days and his vehicle has been impounded for thirty days.”

The second incident occurred on Highway 95A between Kimberley and Marysville, near the Forest Crowne entrance. The driver was caught speeding, Newel reports. She was stopped doing 124 kph in the 80 zone.

“While dealing with the driver the officer noted signs of alcohol consumption. Two breath samples were obtained, both a Fail. She is now prohibited from driving for 90 days and the vehicle has been impounded for thirty days. In addition to the impaired driving sanctions, she received a ticket for excessive speed. Since the driver was already suspended from driving she now has a court date in November.

The consequences of these drivers’ actions could have been far worse, Newel says.


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Libs, Tories start campaign in dead heat, with NDP, Greens tied: poll
Next story
Woman, 26, charged in YVR luggage thefts

Just Posted

Climate change website launched by Selkirk College and Columbia Basin Trust

The site features climate information for communities in the Columbia Basin and boundary region

Two impaired drivers posed risk to themselves and others: Kimberley RCMP

One man was passed out in his vehicle near the Kimberley RCMP station

Kimberley City Council approves zoning changes for phase six of Forest Crowne development

A public hearing will be held at a Council meeting in October to discuss zoning, playground.

GALLERY: Kimberley’s First Saturday in September

First Saturday celebrations in Kimberley, Saturday, September 5, 2019. John Allen photos… Continue reading

Friends of the Kimberley Public Library Book Store finds new location

The Grand Re-Opening will take place on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 from 1p.m. to 4p.m.

VIDEO: Federal election campaign begins with leaders in Ontario, Quebec and B.C.

Trudeau has asked governor general to dissolve Parliament and send voters to the polls on Oct. 21

Trump marks another 9-11 anniversary with war still raging

It’s been 18 years since commandeered planes crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City

B.C. Starbucks co-workers replace stolen bike for Iraqi teen seeking asylum

An 18-year-old from Iraq was working at Starbucks when he learned his bike was stolen from the patio

Elementary school in Westwold, B.C., enrolls minimum six kids to stay open

‘We need them to stay until September 30,’ the superintendent said

NDP drop B.C. candidate over social media comments

Thompson-Nicola-Cariboo NDP Candidate Dock Currie asked to step down

Woman, 26, charged in YVR luggage thefts

Miriam Tremblay is charged with seven counts of theft under $5,000

Indigenous, two-spirit couple from Alberta wins Amazing Race Canada

Anthony Johnson and James Makokis plan to continue fundraising for a cultural healing centre

Libs, Tories start campaign in dead heat, with NDP, Greens tied: poll

Survey suggests Conservative support at 35 per cent nationally, Liberal at 34 per cent

VIDEO: What passengers saw after B.C. plane hit flock of birds and was forced to land

737 aircraft hit birds shortly after take off from Abbotsford International Airport

Most Read