Two in custody following police incident in Cranbrook

Two suspects have been taken into police custody following a vehicular incident that ended in the Southview neighbourhood of Cranbrook Thursday afternoon (Sept. 9).

Cranbrook RCMP confirmed the incident is related to a plea for public assistance in finding a man and young girl that was issued by Medicine Hat Police Services earlier in the day, after a 2008 Red Grand Prix failed to stop for police officers in Alberta on the Trans-Canada highway.

In a news release, MHPS said it was believed that the occupants of the car were a 13-year-old girl reported missing by Waterloo Regional Police in Ontario, as well as a 37-year-old adult male.

The MHPS later updated it’s news release noting that the pair may be in the Cranbrook, B.C. area.

More details to come.