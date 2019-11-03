Two killed in early morning Kamloops crash

A traffic fatality in Kamloops in the early morning hours of Nov. 3 has resulted in the closure of 1st Avenue between Seymour Street and Nicola Street, and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

“Due to the severity of this collision, our investigation could take most of the day,” says RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie. “We thank motorists for avoiding this area and taking alternate routes.”

Kamloops RCMP were called to a motor vehicle collision on 1st Avenue and Battle Street at 1:40 a.m. on Nov. 3. The collision involved a car with four occupants and a pickup truck.

When officers arrived they found that two occupants of the car were already deceased. The other two occupants — one in life-threatening condition and the other with non-life threatening injuries — were taken to Royal Inland Hospital. The driver of the pickup truck had left the area before police arrived.

Kamloops RCMP ask anyone who witnessed the accident to contact them at (250) 828-3000. They are also asking the driver of the pickup truck, or anyone who has information about the driver, to contact them. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).



