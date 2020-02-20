Two Kimberley residents arrested following deer trap vandalism in Cranbrook

Two people have been arrested following a criminal investigation into deer trap vandalism in the Cranbrook area, according to an RCMP press release issued on Wednesday afternoon.

The arrests — a 44-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, both from Kimberley — also included the seizure of cell phones and a motor vehicle.

READ: Cranbrook councillors vent frustration with deer cull, trap vandalism

Due to ongoing reports of clover trap vandalism, RCMP had set up surveillance on traps in the 1700-block of 5th St. South. During surveillance, a man wearing a balaclava allegedly tampered with the traps, along with a female accomplice, according to the release.

Police moved in and arrested the man, while the woman took off on foot but was eventually found and taken into custody without incident.

“We recognize that the deer cull in Cranbrook is a very sensitive topic to many in our community,” said Cst. Katie Forgeron. “However, the RCMP remains an impartial party, takes such reports of criminal acts seriously and is committed to investigating them fully. Resorting to the destruction and theft of property is not the answer.”

Both the man and the woman are expected to appear in court at a later date.


