Two missing women found safe and well in Bull River area: Fernie SAR

Two missing women were found safe and well out in the Bull River area in the early morning hours by Fernie Search and Rescue, following activation by Elk Valley RCMP last night.

It is the second all night search conducted by Fernie Search and Rescue this week.

The organization is issuing a reminder for travellers in the area that cell services is limited outside the main highway corridor, and that some form of satellite communication is highly recommended if travelling into the backcountry, as well as making a trip plan.

A trip plan can be as simple as leaving a note or text to a responsible person outlining where you are going and when you are due back.

The Fernie SAR website has a link to an AdventureSmart online trip plan.

This simple precaution before embarking on a backcountry trip saves rescue crews lengthy search missions and can often be the difference between life and death for missing people.

Fernie SAR’s catchment area is over 4,000 kilometres-squared, and without a trip plan to work with it can be very challenging to locate subjects.