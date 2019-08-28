Two more candidates to run in Kootenay-Columbia riding

The Animal Protection Party and Libertarian Party will be on the ballot

Two more candidates have announced they’ll be on the ballot for the Kootenay-Columbia riding in the upcoming federal election.

Trev Miller will run for the Animal Protection Party, while Terry Tiessen is representing the Libertarian Party.

Miller and Tiessen’s inclusion brings the total number of candidates to six ahead of the Oct. 21 election.

Incumbent NDP MP Wayne Stetski will run for re-election, while Rob Morrison of the Conservative Party, Abra Brynne of the Green Party and Rick Stewart will run for the People’s Party of Canada.

The Liberal Party has not yet announced a candidate.

Only the NDP, Conservatives, Liberals and Greens ran candidates in the riding during the 2015 election.

Previous story
Kimberley City Council approves development permit for new Save On Foods building
Next story
Former Amazing Race star dies in Kootenay hiking accident

Just Posted

Kimberley City Council approves development permit for new Save On Foods building

The construction of the new building will take place over three separate phases.

Two more candidates to run in Kootenay-Columbia riding

The Animal Protection Party and Libertarian Party will be on the ballot

Kimberley school enrolment trending upwards

School starts on September 3

Kimberley Black Spur Ultra race results

Kimberley Alpine Resort hosted the annual Black Spur Ultra Race on August 24 and 25, 2019.

Fall concert lineup at Kimberley’s Studio 64

CAROLYN GRANT The Kimberley Arts Council continues to bring exciting concerts to… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. elk family spotted while out for a morning stroll

Whole family out for a morning stroll is a showstopper in Lake Cowichan

About 56,000 salmon now past Big Bar landslide

Crews have been trying to find a way to get the fish upstream since the slide was discovered in June

‘You’re constantly drowning’ in cases and paperwork, says B.C. social worker

An illustrated look at a day in the life of a child-protection worker in British Columbia

Provincial pot: The rocky road of regulation

In his second of three pieces, Nick Laba explores B.C.’s strict regulations on growing cannabis

B.C. selling less legal cannabis than any province other than P.E.I.

Alberta has sold the most legal pot, raking in $123.7 million from its dozens of licensed stores

B.C. government adds staff to field worker pay complaints

‘Self-help kit’ a barrier to migrant workers, Harry Bains says

Know it All: Entertainment in the dog days of August

Great news for the arts in Cranbrook this week as the Cranbrook… Continue reading

B.C. education minister says focus is on new curriculum, filling on-call teacher ranks

School year is expected to start Sept. 3, even though teachers have yet to reach a deal

Study shows calories from binge drinking equivalent to a double cheeseburger

University of Victoria researcher looks at the calories Canadian drinkers consume

Most Read