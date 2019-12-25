Two more earthquakes off north coast of Vancouver Island Christmas Eve, Christmas morning

A 6.2 magnitude quake was recorded Christmas Eve

Two more earthquakes were recorded off the north coast of Vancouver Island in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to seven in the past two days.

A significant quake, registering 6.2 on the Richter scale, hit 188 kilometres west of Port Hardy at 7:36 p.m. Dec. 24. The epicentre was at a depth of five kilometres. According to earthquakescanada.com there were no reports of damage and no tsunami warning was issued.

A smaller 3.6 magnitude quake was recorded at 8:25 a.m. Christmas morning, 153 kilometres west of Port Alice. Again, no tsunami warning was issued.

On Dec. 23, a total of five earthquakes hit the same area, ranging in magnitude from 4.8 (3:38 p.m.) to 6.0 (12:56 p.m.)

RELATED: Series of earthquakes off north shore of Vancouver Island Dec. 23


terry.farrell@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Restaurant and bar sales dropping in British Columbia

Just Posted

Kimbrley RCMP give a little extra at Christmas

For years the Kimberley RCMP officers, civilian and municipal employees and their… Continue reading

Selkirk students raise $9750 for Food Bank

The Selkirk Secondary School community raised a total of $9,750 during their… Continue reading

Steelworkers support local foodbanks

The Steelworkers Humanity Fund contributed $229,750 to 112 food banks across Canada… Continue reading

Kimberley Fire Department launches app to track Santa on Christmas Eve

The app will show where Santa is during his annual tour of Kimberley.

Avalanche warning issued for several southern mountainous regions in B.C.

Regions: Purcells, Lizard Range and Flathead, South Rockies, Banff, Yoho and Kootenay National Parks

QUIZ: How much do you know about Christmas?

Put your knowledge of the holiday to the test with these 20 questions

Two more earthquakes off north coast of Vancouver Island Christmas Eve, Christmas morning

A 6.2 magnitude quake was recorded Christmas Eve

OUTLOOK 2020: New B.C. rules for environment, Indigenous consultation

Placer mines, work camps have new restrictions on water use

The NBA’s showcase day – Christmas – has arrived

The Raptors have been waiting a long time to be part of NBA Christmas

Taking care of each other is the ‘greatest’ Canadian holiday tradition: Trudeau

In his annual Christmas message, Trudeau says it’s the season for giving

Public safety minister asks RCMP for clarity over Indigenous blockade strategy

The RCMP says The Guardian denied a request for the police force to see the documents

Queen Elizabeth II to admit ‘bumpy’ year in Christmas speech

The pre-recorded message will be broadcast in Britain and the Commonwealth nations

Escape of non-native salmon on B.C. coast puts farm phase-out plan in spotlight

Atlantic salmon can compete with wild Pacific salmon for food and habitat, as well as spread parasites and viruses

Marysville students donate to Food Bank

Marysville students raised $602.21 and two big boxes of food for the… Continue reading

Most Read