Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Interior Health

The total number of Interior Health cases since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 522

Interior Health (IH) reported two new cases of COVID-19 overnight in the region.

The total number of cases in the region is now at 522. Currently, there are 34 cases and those individuals are now in isolation. One person is in the hospital.

Earlier on Friday afternoon, Sept. 25, B.C. public health officials reported 98 more cases of COVID-19, with most of those cases coming from the Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health regions.

Friday’s numbers are down from Thursday, Sept. 24, which was reported at 148 cases.

“Our community wellness during COVID-19 is about keeping new cases low and manageable, as well as maintaining our important connections with friends, family and neighbours in a way that doesn’t put ourselves or those around us at risk,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said.

READ: B.C. records 98 more COVID-19 cases, most in Lower Mainland

