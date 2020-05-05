The Columbia Basin Trust is introducing programs to help local food producers. CBT photo

Two new programs support Basin food producers

The Columbia Basin Trust has recognized that the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of a reliable food supply and has increased the demand for locally grown products. To help Columbia Basin food producers meet this call, Columbia Basin Trust is introducing two new programs: one that provides loans for operational and equipment needs and one that provides wage subsidies to hire workers.

RELATED: Columbia Basin Trust announces more support for vital services

“In response to the increase in demand caused by the pandemic, Basin farmers are gearing up to expand production,” said Johnny Strilaeff, Columbia Basin Trust President and CEO. “In speaking with these producers we heard there are gaps in current COVID-related supports, and because agricultural production is a priority for the Trust, we’re stepping in to offer these new programs. This will help bolster the region’s food supply, create employment and alleviate longer-term economic impacts in the Basin.”

Primary food producers—those that grow grains, vegetables, fruit, forage or raise livestock—can now access the Basin Food Producer Loans. This program provides loans for working capital and equipment. If you’re a food producer and require a loan to support increased demand, learn more at ourtrust.org/fploans. Program guidelines will be available on May 1, 2020 and applications will be available on May 6, 2020.

Primary food producers can also access the Basin Food Producer Wage Subsidy, administered by College of the Rockies. Now, producers that are bumping up production due to the pandemic can get financial aid to hire workers throughout the growing and harvesting season. If you’re a food producer and require a wage subsidy to hire necessary employees, learn more at ourtrust.org/fpwagesubsidy. Program guidelines will be available on May 1 and applications open on May 11, 2020. Wage subsidies are granted on a first-come, first-served basis.

In addition, the Trust has increased assistance through several existing programs: Small Business Working Capital Loans, Impact Investment Fund, Basin RevUP, Summer Works, School Works, Career Internship Program, Basin Business Advisors and Training Fee Support.


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Columbia Basin

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Under mounting pressure, Henry says reopening B.C. will happen ‘safely, slowly, methodically’
Next story
VIDEO: Vancouver police seek unknown man who punched Asian woman in face

Just Posted

Two new programs support Basin food producers

The Columbia Basin Trust has recognized that the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted… Continue reading

Farm life: the little things that brought me joy in April

Podcasts, books, recipes and other recommendations to enjoy this spring.

Area’s golf courses iron out opening details

Golf courses around the region are either open now, or have plans… Continue reading

Kimberley firefighters are working to keep the city safe

Thank you to our hometown heroes

Kimberley Arts Council postpones Kaleidoscope Festival to next year

The Kimberley Arts Council/Centre 64 has made the difficult decision to cancel… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. strata residents break out in song to salute COVID-19 frontline workers

“…it’s a beautiful way to say thanks. And it’s also entertaining for people walking by.”

Federal scientists predict high wildfire risk across Western Canada

The risk gradually falls over the course of the summer, but remains above the 30-year average.

VIDEO: Vancouver police seek unknown man who punched Asian woman in face

Police say they have seen an increase in anti-Asian hate-motivated incidents

Don’t use microwave to sterilize COVID-19 masks: Ontario fire marshal

Jon Pegg says there have been 51 fire fatalities in Ontario between Jan. 1 and May 4

‘Underwhelming’ support for agriculture industry: BC Fruit Growers’ Association

The association said the federal government doesn’t address the sector’s immediate needs

Princeton man faces charges after alleged burnout in RCMP parking lot destroys flag pole

The man was eventually transported to Princeton General Hospital

Feds to buy up surplus from Canadian agrifood producers as part of $252M investment

Trudeau announced an additional $200 million credit line for dairy producers

B.C. prepares for emergencies, evacuations under COVID-19

Digital registration for evacuees, new wildfire app launched

Good Samaritans help three people survive tragic ATV accident at Chilliwack-area lake

Two young children died, but if not for Joy Pringle and Hannah Reinholt, it could have been worse.

Most Read