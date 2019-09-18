Two upcoming election forums set for Cranbrook

Voters will soon have some opportunities to hear from candidates running for the Kootenay-Columbia riding in the upcoming federal election.

The first event will be hosted at the Ktunaxa Nation Council gymnasium on Monday, Sept. 30, and is being co-organized by Dr. Joyce Green and Rosemary Phillips.

It will be open to the public and run between 7 – 9 p.m.

Candidates from the four major federal parties have been invited, and the discussion will focus on Indigenous themes before opening up the floor for audience questions.

A moderator has yet to be announced.

The next day, the Junior Chamber International (JCI) Kotoenays is hosting an All-Candidates forum on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the Key City Theatre. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the event will start at 6:30 p.m.

All seven candidates — Wayne Stetski (NDP), Rob Morrision (Conservative), Robin Goldsbury (Liberal), Abra Brynne (Green), Rick Stewart (People’s Party), Terry Tiessen (Libertarian) and Trev Miller (Animal Protection) — have confirmed their attendance, according to Jason Dekkers, with JCI Kootenays.

Questions will be taken anonymously from the audience and each candidate will have the opportunity to respond.

“The All Candidates Forum is a wonderful opportunity for all residents of the East Kootenays to engage in and discuss important political issues that are concerning to our region,” reads a press release from the organization.

A yet-to-be-determined moderator will ensure the discussion remains on point and that each candidate gets the opportunity to speak.

Previous story
Vaping-related illness confirmed in Ontario believed to be first in Canada
Next story
Some Canadian schools, colleges move to accommodate climate strikes

Just Posted

Two upcoming election forums set for Cranbrook

Voters will soon have some opportunities to hear from candidates running for… Continue reading

City of Kimberley receives CBT funding for Platzl enhancements

Back in the spring, the City of Kimberley applied for the Columbia… Continue reading

McKim school gets rid of microwaves due to increased enrolment

McKim Middle school in Kimberley recently announced that students will no longer… Continue reading

Dynamiters have two home games this weekend

Nelson and Columbia Valley come calling on September 20 and 21

Building resilience to wildfire in Kimberley’s municipal watersheds

A team of researchers are studying how to guide future management of Kimberley’s watersheds

WATCH: The Terry Fox Run in Kimberley

Kimberley community members gather to support cancer research and the Terry Fox Foundation

Vaping-related illness confirmed in Ontario believed to be first in Canada

Middlesex-London Health Unit had no further details about the case — believed to be the first confirmed in Canada

Canadian stars Virtue, Moir say in video they’re ‘stepping away’ from ice dancing

The pair thank fans for their support in an emotional message

Kamloops high school evacuated after receiving threat

Police have not released any further details into what the threat includes

Woman held at gunpoint during carjacking in UBC parkade

University RCMP say the vehicle is still missing, and two suspects are at large

VIDEO: Angry B.C. cyclist starts shaming dangerous drivers online

‘You motorists deserve all your costs and misery’

‘Time to take action:’ Children advocates call for national youth suicide strategy

Council wants Ottawa to make reporting of suicides and attempted suicides mandatory for data collection

Canadian inflation decelerates to 1.9% as gas prices weaken

August was the sixth straight month that price growth was 1.9 per cent or higher

Defense says burden of proof not met in double murder case against Victoria father

Closing statements begin in trial for man accused of killing daughters Christmas 2017

Most Read