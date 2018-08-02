Two wildfires converge; creates 1,000 hectare wildfire in national park

Vermillion Valley lightning-strike wildfires merge; road closures in effect

Two wildfires have converged in Kootenay National Park, creating an estimated 1,000 hectare fire.

According to Parks Canada, the two lightning-ignited fires in the Vermillion Valley south of Vermillion Crossing, combined Wednesday, August 1st. The fire is now being referred to as the Wardle wildfire, invading Vermillion Valley, Kootenay Valley, and into the Bow Valley of Banff National Park on Lipalian Mountain.

Nine helicopters and firefighters from parks Canada and B.C. have been deployed to the site.

“The safety of the public, our crews, infrastructure and neighbouring lands is Parks Canada’s top priority. Road closures, area closures and evacuation orders are in place,” states a Parks Canada press release.

A partial closure remains in place for Highway 93 due to the fire. Radium Hot Pools is still accessible from the south end of the park via Radium, as well as Mcleod Meadows. In the north, access to Paint Pots from Castle Junction is open.

Kootenay Park Lodge was also evacuated due to the proximity of the Wardle fire to the lodge.

A fire ban has been implemented for Kootenay, Yoho, and Banff national parks due to elevated fire danger.

Alternate routes to the Columbia Valley are available via the TransCanada Highway through Golden, or south via the Crowsnest Pass. See www.drivebc.ca for detailed road closure information.

Previous story
B.C. overdose deaths drop in June, but 100+ still dying each month
Next story
Global infernos create firefighter shortage

Just Posted

WildSafeBC on how to manage bear attractants over August long weekend

Local WildSafeBC Coordinator Danica Roussy is reminding residents to keep wildlife wild… Continue reading

Two wildfires converge; creates 1,000 hectare wildfire in national park

Vermillion Valley lightning-strike wildfires merge; road closures in effect

Wildsight hosting weed pulls at Open Garden and Marysville Eco Park

August 7 and 22

‘Think about the firefighters’: Butt out, stay safe and obey campfire bans

About 340 of the wildfire in B.C. so far this year have been caused by people

Shoplifting Suspects Apprehended By Police

Trio from Creston nabbed after a foot pursuit from Canadian Tire

Classic Indian Motorcycles roll through Kimberley

Show and shine at Sully Pub was a big attraction

Hiroshima survivor living in B.C. recounts bombing, 73 years later

Monday marks the 73 anniversary of the Hiroshima bombing.

Global infernos create firefighter shortage

Wildfire resources are being put to the test around the world as fires burn out of control.

B.C. overdose deaths drop in June, but 100+ still dying each month

Coroner says 80% of the deaths are men, and 71% are between the ages of 30 and 59 years old

UPDATED: 2 men dead, 1 in ‘serious’ condition after fatal plane crash in B.C. lake

Float plane carrying three men crashed on Tyaughton Lake in Gold Bridge Wednesday afternoon

White House: Trump receives new letter from Kim Jong Un

A second meeting between Trump and Kim has not been planned at this time

Triage system for border crossers won’t be in place until late September

Crowded shelters in Montreal and Toronto could remain an issue until end of September

Financial fruit: Apple becomes 1st trillion-dollar company

Milestone marks the financial fruit of stylish technology that has redefined society

B.C.-based low-cost airline to offer flights to U.S.

WestJet subsidiary Swoop to launch service from Abbotsford to Las Vegas, and more

Most Read