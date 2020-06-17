FILE – A bear and five cubs have been reported in the Upper Evergreen Dr. of the Wiltse area of Penticton. (WildsafeBC - Facebook)

Two women injured in bear attack in northern B.C.

BC Conservation Officer Services says the incident happened on a logging road in Prince George

Two women are in hospital with unknown injuries after a bear attack on a logging road in Prince George, the BC Conservation Officer Service says.

The attack happened yesterday afternoon, Conservation officer Chris Doyle announced during a news conference Wednesday (June 17). The women were taken to hospital.

Several conservation officers are in the area investigating the incident, which Doyle called “fluid.”

More details are expected to be released later today.

More to come.

Most Read