Two-year action plan to guide College of the Rockies post-pandemic

College of the Rockies President Paul Vogt unveils the institution’s new Two-Year Action Plan. Photo courtesy College of the Rockies.

The College of the Rockies has formally unveiled a two-year action plan that will guide the institution in the post-pandemic era and beyond.

“The post-COVID world will be a transformed one,” said College President Paul Vogt, “and it will bring both challenges and opportunities to our region. The College is positioning itself to meet a growing demand for skilled workers and support innovation in our workplaces.”

The plan focuses on three elements, broken down by themes of “Ready, Set, Go.”

The goal is to be adaptable for continuous change (Ready), anticipating and addressing student needs (Set) and positioning the institution as the educational leader in the East Kootenays (Go).

The Action Plan was created in consultation with over 100 regional stakeholders, which identified rising trends that have only been exacerbated by the COVD-19 pandemic, according to the College.

For example, employers project a growing demand for skilled trades, employees in Information Technology, health, education and Early Childhood Education sectors. Additionally, employer feedback also predicts a strong rebound in the hospitality and tourism sectors once public health restrictions are lifted, and businesses across many different types of industries are adapting to new technologies and updated business models.

“College of the Rockies’ role, as the principal provider of career education and job skills for our region, is as important as ever,” Vogt said. “How we plan for tomorrow, along with our own ability to provide responsive and innovative programming, are critical to the success of the students and employers we serve. We don’t see this action plan as a wish list, it is a clear ‘to-do’ list as we move forward.”