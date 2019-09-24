Two-year-old boy killed in dog attack in northern Manitoba: RCMP

Police believe the boy had wandered away from his home

RCMP in northern Manitoba say a two-year-old boy has been killed by dogs.

Police say they received a report of a dog attack in Gods Lake Narrows early Monday afternoon from a band councillor.

Officers found the child with life-threatening injuries in a wooded area not far from where he lived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the boy had wandered away from his home and was attacked by several dogs.

Spokesman Sgt. Paul Manaigre says officers don’t know how many dogs were involved as there were no witnesses to the attack. Community members did shoot one or two dogs that had returned to the area.

Gods Lake Narrows Chief Gilbert Andrews says people in the small community are devastated.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2019.

The Canadian Press

READ MORE: Okanagan baby undergoes five hour surgery after dog attack

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Talks with Horgan on safety of Bamfield bus crash road were productive, FN chief says

Just Posted

World Clean Up Day in Kimberley

Members of the community participated in World Clean Up Day with JCI Kootenay

PROFILE: Morrison running for Conservatives in Kootenay-Columbia

Former RCMP member, diplomat looking to recapture the riding for the Tories

Province seeks feedback on backcountry access issues

The provincial government is holding local consultation sessions with an eye to… Continue reading

PROFILE: Stetski running for NDP in Kootenay-Columbia

Regional NDP candidate was first elected to federal office four years ago

Dynamiters remain undefeated after back-to-back wins at home

The Nitros defeated the Nelson Leafs and the Columbia Valley Rockies this weekend

VIDEO: B.C. gets injunction against Alberta’s ‘turn-off-the-taps’ law

Judge says bill must be blocked until courts can decide validity

Talks with Horgan on safety of Bamfield bus crash road were productive, FN chief says

Huu-ay-aht First Nations had a ‘productive discussion’ with B.C. Premier John Horgan

‘We’re not sure why someone would do it’: Vandal shoots out B.C. power line

This is not the first time someone shot glass insulators on the northwestern transmission line

Jury deliberates fate of B.C. father charged with daughters’ murders

‘Guilty must be unanimous,’ judge tells jury

Langley Conservative candidate stays quiet after blackface controversy

Tamara Jansen has not spoken to the media since Thursday

One inmate injured after ‘major incident’ at Prince George jail

B.C. Government and Service Employees’ Union says incident part of increasingly violent trend

One dead in Campbell River helicopter crash

Helicopter crashes at Tyee Spit near the city’s downtown

B.C. flu vaccine delivery delayed, not expected to affect vaccinations

BC Centre for Disease Control says high-priority populations should receive vaccine in October

Scheer, Singh skeptical of Liberal climate plan to reach zero carbon emissions

McKenna unveiled details of the plan to hit goal by 2050

Most Read