U.S.-Canada pandemic border restrictions extended into September

‘We will continue to keep our communities safe,’ says Public Safety Minister Bill Blair

Canadian travellers will be restricted from crossing the U.S. border until at least Sept. 21.

On Friday (Aug. 14), Public Safety Minister Bill Blair confirmed the federal government was extending the reciprocal restriction for another 30 days.

“We will continue to keep our communities safe,” he said in a statement.

Latest pandemic data shows that as of Thursday, the U.S. had recorded nearly 5.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, marking the highest number of test-positive infections in a single country globally.

Roughly 167,000 people have died from the contagious respiratory illness, which has no cure or vaccine.

Canada has recorded 123,000 cases, and about 9,000 deaths.

In late July, the Canada Border Services Agency announced further border restrictions for non-essential travellers from the U.S. entering into the country in order to get to Alaska.

Until further notice, U.S. travellers driving to Alaska can only enter Canada through five ports of entry.

READ MORE: U.S. travellers heading to Alaska restricted to 3 B.C. crossings

Approved travellers are issued a vehicle “hang tag” with a clear deadline date to be out of the country, which must be attached to their rear view mirror for the duration of their trip to or from Alaska, in order to make it clear that they are heading back to the U.S.

More to come.

Coronavirus

