The Huawei logo displayed at the main office of Chinese tech giant Huawei in Warsaw, Poland, on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

U.S. charges Chinese tech giant Huawei

Charges include bank fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud

The U.S. Justice Department is filing charges against Chinese tech giant Huawei.

A 13-count indictment was unsealed Monday in New York charging Huawei, two of its affiliates and a top executive at the company.

READ MORE: A timeline of the cases of Meng Wanzhou and the Canadians detained in China

The charges include bank fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

A separate case filed in Washington state charges Huawei with stealing trade secrets from T-Mobile.

Meng Wanzhou, the company’s chief financial officer, was arrested in Canada on Dec. 1. Prosecutors allege she committed fraud by misleading American banks about Huawei’s business deals in Iran.

Prosecutors charge Huawei used a Hong Kong shell company to sell equipment in Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions.

Huawei is the world’s biggest supplier of network gear used by phone and internet companies.

Michael Balsamo, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Much work being done on fire protection for Kimberley
Next story
Prince George woman arrested for biting off another woman’s lip

Just Posted

Kootenay Ice owners, WHL brass in town to address media

Ron Robinson, Greg Fettes and Matt Cockell will be in Cranbrook to hold a special media availability

Much work being done on fire protection for Kimberley

City has applied for fundign for fuel reduction; exploring possibilities of St. Mary Valley fire guard

Kimberley United Church Women present 60th Annual Scottish Tea

A long time Kimberley tradition continues on February 2, 2019, as the… Continue reading

Kimberley Dynamiter Braiden Koran receives Gerry Bancks Student Athlete award

On January 21st, Braiden Koran was recognized as the 2019 recipient of… Continue reading

Mayor Don McCormick to deliver State of the City Address

Kimberley residents will have the opportunity to ask questions at the Chamber-hosted event.

Kimberley news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories in Kimberley this week.

Man gets life for killing 12-year-old B.C. girl 40 years ago

A case involving Garry Handlen and another B.C. girl’s murder was dismissed

Contract employee airlifted from Elk Valley mine with serious injuries

Teck says a serious incident occurred around 12 p.m. today in a contractor maintenance shop

Insurance claims from deadly California wildfires top $11.4B

About $8 billion of the losses are from the fire that levelled the town of Paradise

WHL team Kootenay Ice to announce move to Winnipeg

Rumours have been swirling for months about the WHL club’s move to Manitoba at the end of the season

Prince George woman arrested for biting off another woman’s lip

Warning: A photo in this story is graphic and may not be suitable for all readers.

U.S. charges Chinese tech giant Huawei

Charges include bank fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Vancouver Island ‘tin can’ used car ad goes viral

Amusing UsedVictoria ad for ‘93 Subaru Justy finding popularity online, but no buyers yet

B.C. man claims Tim Hortons refused to sell him sandwich for homeless panhandler

The Kamloops Tim Hortons outlet said the issue had to do with how the sandwich was ordered

Most Read