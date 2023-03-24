President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are greeted by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, second from right, and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, left, at Rideau Cottage, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Ottawa, Canada. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are greeted by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, second from right, and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, left, at Rideau Cottage, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Ottawa, Canada. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Biden expected to pressure Canada to review Kootenays cross-border mining toxins

White House expected to push for a reference, which allows both governments input into the process

President Joe Biden is expected to add today to the pressure on Canada for a bilateral investigation into toxic mining runoff in a key cross-border watershed.

Activists, experts and Indigenous leaders in both Canada and the U.S. want an investigation into toxins from B.C. mining operations they say have been polluting the Kootenay River basin for decades.

The “reference,” as it’s known, would be overseen by the International Joint Commission, a bilateral body established by the Boundary Waters Treaty of 1909.

Both countries must agree to a reference — and Canada has been reluctant, despite pressure from Indigenous groups, conservationists and even the U.S. State Department.

Erin Sexton, a University of Montana research scientist who specializes in Canada-U.S. transboundary rivers, calls Canada’s reticence “confounding.”

Sexton says the White House will push for a reference, which she calls an ideal way to address the issue, since it allows both governments to have input into the process.

READ MORE: Get tough with Canada over cross-border mining contaminants, First Nations tell U.S.

EnvironmentFederal PoliticsminingUSA

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Airbnb to pull illegal listings in Quebec days after fatal Montreal fire

Just Posted

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are greeted by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, second from right, and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, left, at Rideau Cottage, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Ottawa, Canada. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Biden expected to pressure Canada to review Kootenays cross-border mining toxins

The U18 Avalanche are 2023 U18 Tier 1 Champions. Photo submitted. The team is made up of: Davis Young, Preston Taylor, Jordan Campbell, Tyler Bennett, Johnathan Richter, Nathan Murdoch, Rhett Steel, Curtis Cawte, Logan Messer, Jackson Brough, Gavin Sammartino, Conner Grainger, Lukas Carlson, Jacob Murdoch, Levi Bova, Braiden Bishop and Cohen Langenbach. The team is coached by head coach Mike Reid and assistant coaches Jaren Hall and Clark Nelson.
East Kootenay U18 Avalanche are 2023 U18 Tier 1 Champions

A hovercraft was deployed when it was originally thought two kids had gone through the ice on Lake Windermere. RDEK photo
East Kootenay residents warned of thinning ice on local lakes

Face to face with a puffin. Neal Panton photo
New exhibit at Art Gallery Kimberley