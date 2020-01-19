Members of Montreal’s Iranian community attend a vigil in downtown Montreal on Thursday January 9, 2020, to mourn victims of the Iranian air crash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrej Ivanov

UBC, Iranian-Canadian community create memorial scholarship in honour of victims

The Jan. 8 crash killed 176 people, including 57 Canadians

The University of B.C. has started a scholarship fund in honour of the Iranian-Canadians who were killed in a plane crash near Tehran earlier this month.

The university has said it will donate $50,000 to the Iranian Student Memorial Award, while the Iranian community has donated a further $10,000.

“The award will provide awards annually to students in memory of the lives lost to this tragedy,” UBC president Santa J. Ono said in a blog post.

“Many members of the UBC community were deeply affected by this devastating event.”

The Jan. 8 crash killed 176 people, including 57 Canadians. The Iranian government has admitted it accidentally shot down Ukrainian International Airlines flight 752 shortly after it left the Tehran airport.

The victims with ties to UBC are:

Mehran Abtahi, who joined UBC in October 2019 as a postdoctoral research fellow in the department of civil engineering

Niloofar Razzaghi, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics in May 2010 and a Bachelor of Education in November 2018

Zeynab Asadi Lari ,who was enrolled at UBC in 2016 in the BSc program, with a major in biology

Mohammadhossein Asadi Lari, who graduated with honours in 2018 with a BSc in cellular, anatomical and physiological sciences.

READ MORE: Canada keeps up pressure amid signs Iran won’t turn over plane’s black boxes

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Armed Forces being mobilized to help Eastern Newfoundland dig out
Next story
Canadian airlines feel the pressure of flight-shaming and the ‘Greta effect’

Just Posted

Ktunaxa, supporters celebrate protection of Qat’muk and the Jumbo valley

Speeches, acknowledgements and ceremonies mark an emotional gathering in Cranbrook

Jumbo Valley to be protected, ending decades-long dispute over proposed ski resort

Development rights permanently retired for site of proposed year-round ski resort west of Invermere

City of Kimberley no longer using electricity to thaw frozen water lines

With temperatures dropping, the potential for frozen water lines increases. The City… Continue reading

McCormick to deliver ‘State of the City’ address February 5

Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick will present his annual address on the state… Continue reading

Kimberley’s Lloyd Steeves and Donna Briggs named Volunteers of the Year with Alpine Canada

The duo are the driving force behind ski racing in Kimberley.

Kimberley Skating Club hosting East Kootenay Invitational this weekend

The competition is underway at the Kimberley Civic Centre until Sunday afternoon.

Northern B.C. RCMP investigating alleged sexual assault in lingerie store

One person was transported by ambulance to hospital following RCMP investigation at Sedaz

UBC, Iranian-Canadian community create memorial scholarship in honour of victims

The Jan. 8 crash killed 176 people, including 57 Canadians

Disrespectful that Horgan won’t meet during northern B.C. tour: hereditary chief

Na’moks said he was frustrated Horgan didn’t meet with the chiefs

Hwy 3 to close for avalanche control on Jan. 19

The road is expected to be closed from noon to 3 p.m.

Canada keeps up pressure amid signs Iran won’t turn over plane’s black boxes

Iran has admitted responsibility for the tragedy

Canucks extend home win streak to 8 with 4-1 triumph over Sharks

Victory lifts Vancouver into top spot in NHL’s Pacific Division

BC Green Party leader visits northern B.C. pipeline protest site

Adam Olsen calls for better relationship between Canada, British Columbia and First Nations

‘Extensive’ work planned at Big Bar landslide ahead of salmon, steelhead migration

Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan visited the site of the slide from June

Most Read