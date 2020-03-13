UBC’s Centre for Rural Health Research has released a summary of its ongoing rural health survey. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

UBC, SFU move classes online amid coronavirus spread

University of Victoria has not cancelled classes.

Two of B.C.’s largest universities have announced they are moving all classes online amid concerns over COVID-19.

Simon Fraser University and the University of B.C. said campuses will remain open, however classes will be hosted virtually.

UBC said the change will be effective until the end of term.

“We understand this shift in delivery will have a significant impact on our community and you have many questions, UBC president Santa J. Ono said in a statement. “I would ask for your patience as we seek to answer those questions.”

He added that the decision to transition to online classes is not due to any confirmed cases of COVID-19 on campus, but instead in response to recommendations by B.C. health officials.

University of Victoria has not announced any similar moves, but has cancelled classes that include more than 250 attendees.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Friday that a ban on large gatherings will be upgraded to a ministerial order, a day after the B.C. government announced the restriction.

READ ALSO: UVic students call for closure of campus due to COVID-19

On Thursday, Selkirk College told students to stay home if they experience coughing, catch a fever or have difficulty breathing.

Sixty-four people in B.C. have become infected by the novel coronavirus, including one man who has died.

More to come.

