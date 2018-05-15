UN/NATO Veterans from Calgary and Red Deer to hold ceremony at Kimberley Cenotaph

Military Ames is happy to welcome the UN/NATO Veterans Support group from Calgary and Red Deer, Alberta who are coming to Kimberley to do a ceremony at our new cenotaph. This group consists of serving and retired veterans. The 40-50 members will arrive in Kimberley the afternoon of May 26, 2018 and will muster at the clock in the platzl. The ceremony is planned for a 4:00. Military Ames will update our face book page as the schedule develops on the 26th in case there is any unforeseen holdups. Military Ames veterans will march the UN/NATO Veterans into the Kimberley Veteran Memorial Park with a Colour Party and the group will conduct a ceremony including the Act of Remembrance to honour our Veterans, their families and the Fallen. The parade will take place at approximately 4:00 pm following a police escort into Kimberley. The public is welcome to attend and we encourage you to do so. This is another great opportunity to teach younger generations the meaning of the cenotaph and Memorial Park.

During this ceremony, we will also be unveiling the newest addition to our Park, the Memorial Walls.

On occasion there are children climbing on the cenotaph. We strongly discourage this and would like to remind people that this is a Memorial for our dead that are buried elsewhere and should be treated with upmost respect. The Kimberley Veteran Memorial Park is not a play ground it is a place for contemplation and respect. It could also be used as a great teaching tool.

Previous story
Pitbulls attack three children on Vancouver Island
Next story
Supreme Court hearing for Alberta parents convicted in toddler’s meningitis death

Just Posted

Anthrax/Testament concert cancelled

Refunds available at Western Financial Place box office

Three Arrested with guns and drugs near Fort Steele

On May 10th, 2018, the Cranbrook RCMP entered into an investigation of… Continue reading

Challenger Baseball opens inaugural season at Moir Park

New program for East Kootenay kids with disabilities has very successful opening day in Cranbrook

UN/NATO Veterans from Calgary and Red Deer to hold ceremony at Kimberley Cenotaph

Military Ames is happy to welcome the UN/NATO Veterans Support group from… Continue reading

KAC launches Take a Seat Campaign

The Kimberley Arts Council is raising funds for the replacement of the seats at Centre 64.

Watch: Tour of the Kimberley SunMine

An exclusive look at Kimberley’s award-winning SunMine

Supreme Court hearing for Alberta parents convicted in toddler’s meningitis death

The parents will be appealing their conviction for failing to provide the necessaries of life to the Supreme Court of Canada

Pitbulls attack three children on Vancouver Island

Ten-year-old girl and woman seriously injured in incident in Nanaimo on Saturday

Farmland review head named Agricultural Land Commission chair

Jennifer Dyson, former ALR commissioner, replaces Frank Leonard

New alert system passes first real test in Canada with Amber Alert

Alert issued for Ontario boy was successfully sent out

WATCH: The 33rd Annual Kootenay Children’s Festival

A crowd of hundreds descended upon Mount Baker field for the 33rd… Continue reading

B.C. flood watch to intensify over next week

Heat wave speeding up snowmelt process

No more mandatory counselling for man convicted of perjury in Air India bombing

But other parole conditions still apply

Victims of ‘devastating’ floods get provincial financial aid

Disaster Financial Assistance is now available for eligible British Columbians affected by flooding

Most Read