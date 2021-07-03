The leak near dawn Friday, July 2, 2021, occurred about 150 yards (meters) from a drilling platform in the Gulf of Mexico. (Manuel Lopez San Martin/Twitter)

The leak near dawn Friday, July 2, 2021, occurred about 150 yards (meters) from a drilling platform in the Gulf of Mexico. (Manuel Lopez San Martin/Twitter)

Undersea gas pipeline rupture causes fire in Gulf of Mexico

Petroleos Mexicanos said it had dispatched fire control boats to pump more water over the flame

Mexico’s state-owned oil company said Friday it suffered a rupture in an undersea gas pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico, sending flames boiling to the surface in the Gulf waters.

Petroleos Mexicanos said it had dispatched fire control boats to pump more water over the flames.

Pemex, as the company is known, said nobody was injured in the incident in the offshore Ku-Maloob-Zaap field.

The leak near dawn Friday occurred about 150 yards (meters) from a drilling platform. The company said it had brought the gas leak under control about five hours later.

But the accident gave rise to the strange sight of roiling balls of flame boiling up from below the surface of the Gulf of Mexico.

It was unclear how much environmental damage the gas leak and oceanic fireball had caused.

Miyoko Sakashita, oceans program director for the Center for Biological Diversity, wrote that “the frightening footage of the Gulf of Mexico is showing the world that offshore drilling is dirty and dangerous.”

Sakashita added, “These horrific accidents will continue to harm the Gulf if we don’t end offshore drilling once and for all.”

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

oil & gas

Previous story
Evacuation order issued for Durand Lake area due to nearby fires
Next story
‘So devastating:’ 7 people dead, 5 escape house fire east of Calgary

Just Posted

Wildfire smoke is visible from Marysville Friday afternoon. Sally La Bounty/Facebook
Air tankers responding to wildfire near Kimberley

x
LETTER: Let’s talk about climate change

City staff will look at all possibilities for the Urbaloo location, including possibly rebuilding the cuckoo clock and placing it inside.
City of Kimberley seeks a location for Platzl ‘Urbaloo’

This year’s Forest Grove and District Rod and Gun Club Hans Saenger Memorial Trap Shoot takes place on May 27 at the Forest Grove Shooting Range and invites all members and non-members to get in on the action. File photo. There are authorized target ranges that shooters can use at Ta Ta Creek Lost Dog FSR or the trap and skeet range on Wycliffe flats. Black Press file
Unauthorized target shooting range causing concern in Meadowbrook