Unions file strike notice against CP Rail

Negotiations to continue up till late Friday deadline.

Two unions representing employees with CP Rail have officially filed a strike notice for Saturday if a new collective bargaining agreement is not reached.

The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference, which represents roughly 3,100 CP Rail employees across Canada, filed the 72-hour notice yesterday in Calgary.

A second union — the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Canadian Signals and Communications System Council No. 11 (IBEW), which represents roughly 318 signals and communications employees, also filed strike notice yesterday

In a union bulletin, the TCRC says members met with CP Rail labour relations representatives on Tuesday and will continue to meet up until the deadline.

“The bargaining committee remains solid, united and strong in their conviction to obtain a negotiated settlement which the membership will support through ratification,” reads the bulletin.

CP Rail confirmed the company has received both strike notices, adding that efforts continue to reach a negotiated settlement, according to a press release.

“Serving a strike notice is part of the bargaining process that unions must follow if they want to be able to strike,” said Keith Creel, CP President and CEO. “We remain committed to achieving a win-win solution and urge the two unions to work closely with us and the federal mediators to achieve a positive outcome as soon as possible in the hours leading up to the deadline.”

The company says it presented two proposals of three and five-year agreement options to both unions on Monday during bargaining negotiations.

Previous story
Racial slur at B.C. rink sparks educational program for minor hockey associations
Next story
Pipeline protest greets Trudeau in England

Just Posted

Unions file strike notice against CP Rail

Negotiations to continue up till late Friday deadline.

Compassion Project coming to Kimberley, Centre 64

Local Harm Reduction Teams throughout East Kootenay are bringing the Compassion Project… Continue reading

Mud slide closes Hwy 3A near Castlegar

A mud slide has closed Highway 3A between Castlegar and Nelson just north of the Brilliant Dam.

Wildsight, locals weigh in on proposed tenure from Retallack and Lower Kootenay Band

The proposal is for an adventure tourism tenure in 71,000 hectares of the Purcell Mountains.

Lower Kootenay Band and Retallack partner to propose adventure tourism tenure

April 16, 2018 Creston, British Columbia, Canada The Lower Kootenay Band (yaqan… Continue reading

Mark Creek Market’s Great Grocery Giveaway

Matt Honeyman wrangled almost $500 worth of groceries in 60 seconds.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Family Day move ‘disastrous,’ says B.C. ski hill

Family Day is on the move and it’s not something everyone is excited about

Province buys up company’s entire stock of rabbit disease vaccine

Vaccine arrives from France and is now being distributed to 50 veterinary clinics

Vancouver first in B.C. to allow liquor sales in grocery stores

Beer, wine and spirits to be sold at stores this year

JDRF Walk to Cure Diabetes returns to Cranbrook in June

Registration is open for the 2018 Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) Walk… Continue reading

B.C.’s annual 4-20 protest still relevant: spokesman

Most schools in Delta, Coquitlam, and North Vancouver will be closed Friday

Canadian drug mule sentenced in Australia for cocaine cruise

Melina Roberge, 24, pleaded guilty to smuggling 95 kilograms of the drug in suitcase

At just 20, Henderson on pace to being most decorated Canadian pro golfer

Brooke Henderson is looking to three wins as one of the most successful professionals in her sport

Most Read