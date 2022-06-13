Upcoming exhibit at Centre 64 ‘Journey to the Butterfly’

Sculptures in the exhibit include Archurian (left) and Progression (right).

An exhibit of soapstone carvings will be the exhibit at Centre 64 in July. Featuring the work of Revelstoke artist Barbara Maye, the exhibit is entitled Journey to the Butterfly.

The artist talk and opening reception is scheduled for July 9 and the exhibit hangs from July 5 to 30, 2022.

Maye likens the metamosphisis soapstone undergoes to that of a butterfly. She encounters a wide varfiety of colour and ensity in the soapstone she works with.

The exhibit will feature traditional pedestal sculptures and Flipstone carvings. Flipstones are interactive, multi-position sculptures which you are encouraged to pick up, examine closely and reset in a new balanced position. Shifting the position of the carvings, you create an ever-changing exhibit altering the initial perspective for the next person.

The exhibit will also include paintings

Her Mountain Roads Series are memories of the landscapes explored during a mentorship and prospecting adventure. With her Lava Series, she studies the intensity of soapstone’s metamorphic change, and with her Emergence Series she expresses the energy the stones offer us. Interestingly, Barbara uses soapstone dust and rock chips from her carving studio in the paintings to create textures giving them a rich dimensional effect.

The gallery at Centre 64 is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Admission is free.