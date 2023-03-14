Upcoming programing for kids and adults at the Kimberley Public Library

Lots of engaging programs for kids and adults upcoming at the Kimberley Public Library. Paul Rodgers file.

The Kimberley Public Library has as great deal of programming coming up for both children and adults.

Wednesday, Mar. 22 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday, Mar. 31 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., explore the world of robots with an interactive Steam Makers — Ozobots, a fun, interactive coding activity for children five and up.

Then on Wednesdays, Mar. 22 and 29 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. there is a Makerbot 3D print workshop, where you can turn a 3D digital creation into a physical object. This will be a hands-on, guided class that will serve as a collaborative introduction to the creative process of 3D printing for kids nine and up.

READ MORE: Kimberley Library, Nordic Centre collaborate on story-ski adventure

On Friday Mar. 24 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., create colourful carousel cards to take home and the Make it! Carousel Card Crafting workshop, for children eight and up.

Who doesn’t love Lego? Come on down for bucks of fun with buckets of Lego on Wednesday, Mar. 29 from 3:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. for ages five and up.

Finally, on Mar. 31 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. check out the Make It! Inside Outside Craft workshop, where nature will be brought indoors for an art and craft session, making nature-inspired Twig Journals, for age 8 and up.

Registration is required for all of these programs, except for the Lego Club, where drop-ins are welcome.

For the adults, the Library is hosting a health and wellness workshop with Shenoa from Ascend Movement and Healthy Kimberley.

Held on Friday, Mar. 10 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., “Movement for Active Aging” will be an opportunity to explore all the ways you move in your daily activities, and how you can improve mobility, balance, agility and enhance over well-being as bodies develop with age.

This workshop is free of charge and is open to all ages and fitness levels. Take-home resources will also be provided to support you in your own independent practice.

Registration for this one is required, so if you are interested you can either sign up at the Library, or contact staff@kimberleylibrary.ca or 250-427-1916.

Learn more about all these programs and much more at kimberley.bc.libraries.coop