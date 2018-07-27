Aquila the Serval cat is safely home after two weeks missing. Submitted

UPDATE: Aquila the Serval cat safely home

After two weeks missing, Aquila the Serval cat has arrived safely back home with her owners.

After two weeks missing, Aquila the Serval cat has arrived safely back home with her owners.

Look back: Leads sought in wherebouts of Serval cat

Aquila, an African Serval, disappeared from Alex Hanson’s backyard in Fernie sometime on Friday, July 13. Hanson inspected the area the night she disappeared to find a large hole deliberately cut through the deer fence which lined Aquila’s one-acre enclosure. He and his partner believe someone had deliberately tried to steal her, or set her free.

What followed was a wave of confusion and frustration, not knowing if she had been stolen, or if she had escaped and was wandering around in the surrounding woods. Hope returned when Aquila was spotted on Sunday, July 22, but Hanson was unable to get her to come home.

On Thursday, July 27, Hanson’s partner, Jaime, received the call of Aquila being spotted again, and was able to bring the cat home safely. Alex said that once Aquila recognized Jaime, she bolted over and hopped up into the car.

“We’d like to thank all those involved and are very pleased to have our fur baby back home,” said Hanson on Facebook.

“Aquila was able to successfully hunt for food but managed to avoid cougars and bears before she was found, although she did lose a few pounds.”

He added that it’s great to have her back home, but what meant the most to both him and his partner was how much people cared, and how many people were interested in what was going on.

“It wouldn’t have happened without a whole bunch of people that we don’t really know all that well, that were able to help us get her back,” said Hanson.

What next?

Despite the threat to his own security, Hanson says he’s not going to live in fear. That being said, he has invested in professional security services to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“Aquila is, basically, part of the family,” said Hanson. “And to think that somebody came here to take her, is not Fernie.”

He explained that this event was very uncharacteristic of the small mountain town, where the rate of crime is very low.

“It’s an unfortunate situation that turned out good and we’re happy about that, but we’re not going to live in fear,” said Hanson.


editor@thefreepress.ca

Previous story
B.C. man’s video goes viral after homophobic insults yelled at him, boyfriend
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. rescuers unable to save dolphin found on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Dynamiters reunite to receive rings

JOSH LOCKHART The Kimberley Dynamiters 2017-18 team reunited during the JulyFest weekend… Continue reading

Council approves development permit for St. Mary Lake Road

The proponent hopes to subdivide their property into seven residential parcels.

MP announces additional investment for Kootenay-Columbia youth employment

Nelson – MP Wayne Stetski announced today an additional federal investment of… Continue reading

Land on Kimbrook Crescent to see development after years of sitting vacant

The developer hopes to build two multi-family units

Development Permit goes through for Rotary Drive

Tyee Homes hopes to build a 30 unit duplex and townhouse development.

Watch: Week in review

A quick recap of the top news stories in Kimberley this week.

Anti-gang police monitor Veterans MC ride in Lower Mainland

Police say the the group, a ‘three-piece’ patched club has ties to the Hells Angels

130 suspected overdose calls in 1 day, all lives saved: B.C. paramedics

Friday saw the highest number of suspected overdose calls since April 2017

Not quite Hogwarts: Canadian man to study fairy-conjuring spells in England

Gillis Hogan has been awarded a prestigious fellowship to study England’s history of magic

Okanagan wildfire round-up: Public urged to stay away from inactive wildfires

A look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and region.

Lone orca lingering near Vancouver Island marina has DFO concerned

Experts say duration of stay is unusual

Gideon the cat survives coyote attack in Chilliwack

When they heard the cat howl he’d been chomped on by two coyotes near Mt. Slesse Middle School

‘They pee in the bushes’: Washroom closure a problem for Island ballplayers

Questions of safety around nearest washroom mixed with septic system issues causing problems

B.C. amateur Crisologo turning heads at RBC Canadian Open; Hadwin misses cut

22-year-old amateur from Richmond sits at 7 under in a tie for 23rd after wrapping up opening round

Most Read