The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

The Kimberley Fire Department is on scene of a multi-car carport that collapsed behind Ptarmigan Apartments in Kimberley this afternoon.

Kimberley RCMP are assisting with a K9 unit.

When asked if snow was the cause of the collapse, Fire Chief Rick Prasad could not speculate at this time. An investigation is ongoing and no injuries have been reported; more to follow.