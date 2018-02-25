(Fraser Valley Road Report/Facebook)

UPDATE: Crash involving semi trucks, tour bus shuts down Coquihalla

No opening time available, says Drive BC

A crash involving several vehicles, including a tour bus, closed the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt Sunday evening.

The highway is closed in both directions between Othello Road, near exit 183, and Merritt. No estimated time yet to re-open, according to DriveBC.

BC Emergency Health Services said the crash involves two passenger vehicles, two semi-trucks and a tour bus.

The extent of any injuries is not yet known. RCMP have not yet commented.

A snowfall warning and travel advisory was issued along the Coquihalla earlier on Sunday. Environment Canada called for up to 20 cm of snow.

More to come

Previous story
Naval ship spills 30,000 litres of fuel in Georgia Strait

Just Posted

Lilith returns for 18th year

The by women, for women show is now sold out.

Cranbrook man pleads guilty to aggravated assault

A Cranbrook resident has pleaded guilty to an aggravated assault case from… Continue reading

RMI funding confirmed for another year

Discussion around how funding allocated needed, says Kimberley mayor

UPDATED: Cranbrook’s India Sherret crashes in Olympic debut, in stable condition at hospital

Ski cross athlete loses balance mid-race in seeding round of event in Pyeongchang

City of Cranbrook culls 50 urban deer

In an effort to reduce incidents of deer aggression across the community,… Continue reading

The 2018 B.C. Games wrap up in Kamloops

The B.C. Winter Games comes to a close after a weekend of fun and excitment

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

UPDATE: Crash involving semi trucks, tour bus shuts down Coquihalla

No opening time available, says Drive BC

Daniel Sedin scores twice to lift Canucks past Coyotes

Markstrom makes 41 saves to backstop Vancouver to 3-1 NHL win over Arizona

Naval ship spills 30,000 litres of fuel in Georgia Strait

HMCS Calgary spilled fuel east of Nanaimo and Parksville on Saturday

B.C. boosts support for former youth in government care

More support coming for rent, child care and health care while they go back to school

Concert-goers unfazed by Hedley sexual misconduct allegations

Frontman Jacob Hoggard thanked fans from the ‘bottom of our hearts’ at Halifax’s Scotiabank Centre

Control, agility and grace take gymnastics stage at the B.C. Games

Athletes often made the sport seem effortless during the Kamloops 2018 B.C. Winter Games

Original B.C. Games participant-turned-sensei officiating 39 years later

Langley judo sensei was a competitor at the inaugural B.C. Winter Games 40 years ago

Most Read