Update from incident management team on Meachen Creek Complex

As the smoke clears today and tomorrow, more extreme fire behaviour may be observed.

An incident management team from Ontario has been brought in to manage the Meachen Creek Complex. Teck has graciously provided space for the Incident Command Post. City of Kimberley Fire Chief Rick Prasad is pictured checking in with the team. (Kimberley RCMP file).

The BC Wildfire Service has released an update from the Incident Management Team that has been brought in from Ontario to manage the Meachen Creek Complex.

The 22 person team assumed command of the Meachen Creek Complex on Sunday night.

Meachen Creek

The Meachen Creek Fire is at an estimated 6996 hectares in size. There are 14 firefighting personnel on site, three helicopters are assigned to the complex, and seven pieces of heavy equipment.

The safety of the residents in the St. Mary Valley and the safety of crews remains the first priority.

Today crews will work the northeast corner with hose, working 20 feet into the perimeter, to support the area where there was the planned ignition on Sunday. Yesterday there was a 1 to 2 hectare excursion in this area. The area was suppressed using hose lay and extensive bucketing operations with retardant. As well, there was a small spot fire on the east flank in the south.

Because it was in an inaccessible area, bucketing operations will be used today to suppress the area. Structural protection Units will begin protecting values in zone 2 which is to the east of St. Mary’s Lake up to Lake Front Road. There will be no planned ignition in the Fiddler Creek area as it is unnecessary at this time. Heavy equipment continues to work in the area east of the fire and south of St-Mary’s FSR as a contingency line if the fire were to encroach eastward.

A new perimeter will be done in the coming days by means of a high-level scan. In recent days, smoky conditions have been moderating fire behaviour. As the smoke clears today and tomorrow, more extreme fire behaviour may be observed.

Lost Dog Complex

The lost dog complex is 706 hectares. There are 41 firefighting personnel on site, three helicopters assigned, and seven pieces of heavy equipment.

The report states that the smaller N12420 and N12419 fires are in patrol stage. All other resources are affected to N12413. This fire is now 90% contained with machine guard. The remaining 10%, located in a bay in the southern portion of the perimeter. Yesterday, some hand ignitions were conducted on the east flank.

Today, contract crews will continue to wet line 50 feet in up the east flank towards the north to tie in with the Unit Crew. The Unit Crew will work from the northwest down the west side 50 feet in towards the south. Some hand ignitions will once again be conducted on the east flank to eliminate unburnt fuels. A heavy helicopter with bucket will be used to suppress the line in the uncontained area.

Mount Dixon

The Mount Dixon Fire is being monitored and therefore no ground resources have been assigned.

The operations Chief surveyed this fire yesterday by helicopter, it is currently not very active and many portions have burnt themselves out at the apexes.

Weather Forecast

Tuesday: Like yesterday, mainly sunny with a few bands of clouds, smoke will persist but will have less density than over the weekend providing decent visibility. Winds will be lighter as the upper ridge gradually builds in. Daytime temperatures in the low to mid-twenties with relative humidity values dipping into the mid to high teens by late afternoon. Winds will continue to have a northerly flow although terrain influence will determine the local direction. With sufficient sun, upslope winds should be anticipated during the day. Wind speeds will likely climb into the mid-teens by late afternoon.

Wednesday: Slightly warmer as the ridge flattens southward across the area delivering mostly cloud free skies, smoke cover will continue like Monday & Tuesday providing decent visibility. The dominate flow will be from the southwest however local influences will determine the wind direction. Upslope winds will be elevated slightly from the previous days with warmer temperatures near thirty. Relative humidity values will once again dip into the low to mid- teens.

Fire Behavior Prediction

With the extreme Build-Up Index values, all sizes of fuel will quickly become involved in the combustion process, substantially increasing fire intensity. Predicted fire intensity exceeds the capability of ground resources. Local winds will determine the direction of fire spread, when the effects of slope and wind compound moderately fast rates of spread will be experienced.

An evacuation order has been issued by the Regional District of East Kootenay in the St. Mary Lake area from the west boundary of the City of Kimberley to the Redding Creek/St. Mary River convergence including St. Mary Lake Road and Lakefront Road.

An evacuation alert has been issued by the Regional District of East Kootenay for the entire City of Kimberley Municipal Boundary, and properties in the RDEK directly south and southeast of the City of Kimberley Municipal Boundary.

An evacuation alert has been issued by the Regional District of East Kootenay in the Ta Ta Creek area including west of the Kootenay River from 1.5 km south of Farstad Way Road to 2.5 km north of Woods Corner.

For more information, please call the RDEK at 250 426-2188 or visit their website at:

www.rdek.bc.ca