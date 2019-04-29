There will be traffic delays from the hair pin near Centennial Hall to Trail St. throughout the summer. Carolyn Grant file.

Update on Kimberley’s 4th Avenue project

Installation of underground utilities begins this week

Anyone travelling up the Townsite Hill will have noticed that the 4th Avenue upgrade has begun, and traffic has slowed down considerably.

The pavement was partially removed last week, and this week, underground utility work is scheduled to begin. This work will continue all the way to August.

The traffic pattern will change to single land alternating traffic with the use of temporary traffic lights.

A reduced speed zone will be in place though the construction area. With all the changes, leaving yourself a bit of extra time to access Townsite, is a good idea.

The City of Kimberley apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks you in advance for your cooperation in following the traffic changes throughout the construction and ensuring a safe working environment for work crews.

If you have any questions, please contact the Operations Desk at 250-427-9660.

The City has allocated the 4th Avenue paving project $984,041 out of the General Capital Fund.

