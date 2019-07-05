Update on Kimberley’s garbage collection system

City says they are continuing to investigate the possibility of curb-side recycling, compost.

At this time last year the City of Kimberley rolled out its new Automated Garbage Collection Service.

In a press release the City says that thus far, Council and City staff are pleased with how the community has embraced the change. And most importantly, the City has seen many positive changes since the implementation of the new system.

“One of the most noteworthy changes is that there has been a 10 per cent reduction in garbage utility fees for residents from $16.20 to $14.58 per quarter,” says the release.

”The fee adjustment is the result of efficiencies realized with the automated system including reduced pick up days which requires less staff time and funds. The City looks forward to exploring other opportunities to further reduce these fees in the future.”

READ MORE: City of Kimberley, RDEK pursuing funding for Organic Infrastructure Program

The City adds that no workers have been injured while on the job performing garbage collection since the elimination of the manual system.

Prior to the introduction of the new truck, workers were at greater risk of injury due in part to the amount of lifting required, says the City.

Complaints about garbage have also decreased, however the City says the new system hasn’t gone without struggle.

“The City is still seeing some issues with regards to the way residents are utilizing the bins. The City would like to remind homeowners of the program instructions that if followed, will help further the positive impact that the automated garbage collection is having on the community,” reads the press release.

Residents are asked to please:

1. Refrain from overfilling the cart. The cart must be able to close completely;

2. Ensure garbage is bagged and tied. No loose garbage in the bin;

3. Ensure proper cart placement. One meter of clearance is required on all sides;

4. Place carts out for collection no earlier than 5:00 a.m. and no later than 7:00 a.m. on your collection day.

READ MORE: RDEK gets great response to solid waste recycling services survey

The City also says that as they continue to track progress of the new system, they will also be investigating the possibility of curb-side pickup for recycling and compost.

Recent statistics released from the RDEK indicate a desire by the community to look further into the implementation of these curbside collection opportunities.

The City will keep residents informed of this investigation in the coming months. For further information please contact the Operations desk at 250-427-9660 or email operations@kimberley.ca.



corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter