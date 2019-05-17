Zygmunt Janiewicz was reportedly last seen wearing a pair of black pants, a yellow jacket and a white hat.

Full-scale search underway for missing kayaker on Okanagan Lake

Kelowna Paddle Centre member Zygmunt Janiewicz, 71, failed to return from his ‘daily kayak’ on the lake

RCMP spent several hours late Friday looking for a missing kayaker who failed to return back from a day out on Okanagan Lake.

Police have confirmed that 71-year-old Zygmunt Janiewicz, a member of the Kelowna Paddle Centre, had left for his “daily kayak” around the lake in a surfski model.

But come afternoon, Janiewicz was nowhere to be found. Police have also found his kayak.

“We’re just trying to piece this together and hopefully we can find him safe and sound,” Cpl. Amadeo Becc told Kelowna Cap News Friday.

RCMP have launched a “full-scale” search of the waters and shoreline of Okanagan Lake in search of Janiewicz.

He was last seen wearing a pair of black pants, yellow jacket and a white hat.

“Searchers have been scouring the shoreline, as RCMP have called for support from the Kelowna Fire Department’s rescue vessel and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue who have since launched their helicopter to search from the skies above,” stated Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

Police are asking that anyone with additional information please come forward and call Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

West Kelowna RCMP have also launched their vessel to aid in the search.

