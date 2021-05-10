UPDATE: Previously missing Cranbrook woman located, found safe and sound, says RCMP

Candice Marie Neale was reporting missing on Monday, she has since been found

Candice Marie Neale was last seen by her family on May 5, 2021 around 11p.m. Cranbrook RCMP are asking anyone who sees Neale to contact police. (Submitted file)

Candice Marie Neale was last seen by her family on May 5, 2021 around 11p.m. Cranbrook RCMP are asking anyone who sees Neale to contact police. (Submitted file)

UPDATE: 3:26 p.m., Tuesday, May 11

Cranbrook RCMP is pleased to confirm that 37 year old Candice Marie Nelson, who was reported missing yesterday, has been located.

Cst. Katie Forgeron with the RCMP says Nelson is safe and sound.

Forgeron thanked the media and the public for their assistance.

Original Story Below:

Cranbrook RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Candice Marie Neale was last seen by her family on May 5, 2021 around 11p.m. Neale was last seen riding a yellow bike in the 1200-block of 16th Avenue S.

“Candice has ties to the Salmon Arm, Kamloops area. Anyone who sees Candice Neale is asked to contact the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471,” said Constable Katie Forgeron.

Candice is described as:

Caucasian female;

37 years;

5’6 (168 cm) tall;

120 (75 kg) lbs;

Short blonde hair;

Blue eyes

READ: Cranbrook RCMP ask public to be on the lookout for stolen truck and trailer


corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com
Most Read