A hiker who has been missing for three days in the Jumbo Pass region has been found by authorities on Thursday. Photo courtesy Kimberley RCMP.

UPDATE: RCMP say missing Cranbrook hiker found

Kimberley RCMP is reporting that a Cranbrook hiker missing in the Jumbo Pass area for the last three days has been found safe along iwth her golden poodle, Maverick.

Louise Baxter, 52, had earlier been reported missing to Columbia Valley RCMP on Monday, August 13. Baxter was among a group of six persons hiking in the Jumbo Pass area Sunday, August 12. When she didn’t return police were contacted.

RCMP said additional resources have arrived from Revelstoke and more are expected from the West Kootenay on Wednesday morning.

Two helicopters are currently transporting teams into the primary search area. An additional command post had been established at the top of the mountain where she was last seen.

On Tuesday, 25 Search and Rescue team members from Columbia Valley, Golden, Cranbrook, Kimberley and Creston were deployed in the search. Three helicopters were used to transport teams due the steep terrain. An RCMP drone was also used to search dangerous and inaccessible areas. ‎

Four search dogs were on scene supporting search and rescue personnel and volunteers, according to Sgt. Chris Newel of the Kimberley RCMP.

Pet goldfish invades small B.C. lake
UPDATE: Search for missing Cranbrook woman enters third day

