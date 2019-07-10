UPDATE: Taylors Mill Landing fire extinguished

Crews were onsite today monitoring the area to ensure no flare ups were present.

The City of Kimberley and Kimberley Fire Department are reporting that the Taylors Mill Landing fire has been contained and extinguished over the past 24 hours.

A press release from the City says that firefighters have successfully extinguished the small ground fire that took place east of the City.

While the fire was deemed under control by yesterday afternoon, crews were onsite again this morning to ensure no flare ups were present.

“At approximately 2:30 p.m. on July 8, we received reports of smoke near the radio towers at the top of Taylors Mill Landing,” said Fire Cheif Rick Prasad. “Upon attending the scene, a small ground fire had erupted from what appeared to be a tree that was stuck by lightning. A large pile of downed logs had caught fire and firefighters and heavy equipment were able to extinguish the fire with limited spread.

“Once we determined the fire’s location, we were able to access it quickly,” Prasad explained. “I’m proud of how our staff and volunteer firefighters were able to mobilize quickly and efficiently to extinguish the blaze.”

He adds that the department may continue to monitor the area over the next few days as a precaution.

READ MORE: Taylors Mill Landing fire 50% contained


corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
RDEK sets priorities for provincial government consideration

Just Posted

RDEK sets priorities for provincial government consideration

Meetings to be held during annual B.C. convention for municipal and provincial politicians

Selkirk class of 77’ finally gets graduation portraits hung after 40 years

The class of 77’ has been missing from Selkirk’s archives since they graduated.

Contract awarded for 4th Avenue rehabilitation project in Kimberley

BA Blacktop will complete the remainder of the road reconstruction.

Fisherman called hero after saving man from drowning near Fernie

“I didn’t really think about anything I was doing, I just kind of did it,” said Calgary’s Aaron Jones.

Kimberley City Council discusses RCMP first quarter report

Traffic continues to be one of the biggest hurdles, says Sgt.

VIDEO: Bank of Canada holds interest rate, warns of drag from global trade tensions

The decision kept the interest rate at 1.75 per cent for a sixth-straight meeting

Two bikers ride across North America for missing and murdered Indigenous women

They passed through Interior B.C. as part of a roughly 20,000 km journey

Fraser Valley chicken abuse case hinges on activist videos

Defence still not content with disclosure of complete and unedited video

Province offers grants for free tampons, pads to ease ‘period poverty’ in B.C.

United Way and B.C. government will be giving a one-time $95,000 to 12 non-profit agencies

RCMP raid clamps down on alleged B.C. pot export ring

‘Medical’ pot was destined for export to Europe, say Mounties

Greater Vancouver condo prices drop for the first time since 2014: report

Royal LePage says slowdown in Lower Mainland housing market set to continue

Escaped B.C. inmates back in police custody

Dangerous duo located by off-duty RCMP officer in Greater Victoria

Eat Smart kale salad bags recalled in 6 provinces over listeria

The agency says there have been no reported illnesses associated with the salad

Legal pot price as much as 80 per cent more than illicit: StatCan

The cost of a legal gram of weed was $10.65, up from $10.21 in the previous quarter

Most Read