UPDATE: Taylors Mill Landing fire extinguished

Crews were onsite today monitoring the area to ensure no flare ups were present.

The City of Kimberley and Kimberley Fire Department are reporting that the Taylors Mill Landing fire has been contained and extinguished over the past 24 hours.

A press release from the City says that firefighters have successfully extinguished the small ground fire that took place east of the City.

While the fire was deemed under control by yesterday afternoon, crews were onsite again this morning to ensure no flare ups were present.

“At approximately 2:30 p.m. on July 8, we received reports of smoke near the radio towers at the top of Taylors Mill Landing,” said Fire Cheif Rick Prasad. “Upon attending the scene, a small ground fire had erupted from what appeared to be a tree that was stuck by lightning. A large pile of downed logs had caught fire and firefighters and heavy equipment were able to extinguish the fire with limited spread.

“Once we determined the fire’s location, we were able to access it quickly,” Prasad explained. “I’m proud of how our staff and volunteer firefighters were able to mobilize quickly and efficiently to extinguish the blaze.”

He adds that the department may continue to monitor the area over the next few days as a precaution.

