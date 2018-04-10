File photo

UPDATE: Worker dies in industrial incident at Fording River mine

RCMP and Ministry of Mines on scene investigating an industrial accident

Update: A contractor at Fording River Operations has died after their floating excavator flipped, causing them to become trapped in a tailings pond.

United Steelworkers Local 7884 confirmed Monday afternoon that divers had been dispatched on scene in an attempt to recover the body.

Teck Resources later released a statement extending their condolences.

“We wish to extend our most sincere condolences to the employee’s family, friends and colleagues. We are all deeply saddened by this tragic incident and loss of life,” said Robin Sheremeta, Senior Vice President, Coal.

The incident is currently under investigation.

1:30 p.m. – Teck Resources is reporting that a serious incident occurred at Fording River Operations earlier today, and that one contractor is currently not accounted for.

Elk Valley RCMP has confirmed that they and the Ministry of Mines are on scene investigating an industrial accident. Teck has mobilized its emergency response teams.

No other employees are involved and there is no ongoing safety or environmental risk.

Further information will be made available as it is released.

Previous story
B.C. hockey moms’ jersey campaign supports Broncos
Next story
Credit Union amalgamation process continues

Just Posted

Credit Union amalgamation process continues

Last fall, it was announced that seven credit unions across the Kootenay,… Continue reading

UPDATE: Worker dies in industrial incident at Fording River mine

RCMP and Ministry of Mines on scene investigating an industrial accident

Sparks Youth Centre in Kimberley accepting prom dress donations

Graduation and the prom is a rite of passage for Grade 12… Continue reading

Kimberley Dynamiters off to Cyclone Taylor Cup

The bus carrying the Kimberley Dynamiters to the Cyclone Taylor Cup in… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Spring Splash at Kimberley Alpine Resort

Spring Splash is a long-standing tradition at Kimberley Alpine Resort. Every year… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Spring Splash at Kimberley Alpine Resort

Spring Splash is a long-standing tradition at Kimberley Alpine Resort. Every year… Continue reading

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Cowichan Valley coaches reflect on Humboldt bus crash

Former Caps bench boss Bob Beatty led Broncos for eight seasons

Was your data scraped in the Facebook scandal? Here’s how to check

Facebook CEO admits the personal information of more than 87 million people was used

23 children die in India when school bus plunges into gorge

A school bus plunged off a mountain road Monday in the Himalayan foothills, killing 23 children

Tim Hortons apologizes for Humboldt doughnut ‘misunderstanding’

A Halifax-area Tim Hortons franchisee reportedly sold doughnuts in the Humboldt Broncos’ colours without intending to donate the proceeds

B.C. premier denies crisis, says one investment doesn’t make an economy

Premier John Horgan showed no signs Monday of backing down on the battle over the Kinder Morgan pipeline

CP Explains: How bodies are identified by the authorities

The Canadian Press takes a look at how the identification process generally unfolds when someone is found dead

B.C. teen swimmer wins eighth medal at Commonwealth Games

Canadian teenage swimmer Taylor Ruck, of Kelowna B.C., wins her eighth medal at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games

Most Read