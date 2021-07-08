UPDATED: Evacuation order rescinded for mobile home community near Elko

An evacuation order has been rescinded for 46 properties in a small mobile home community near Elko that was threatened by wildfire on Thursday afternoon.

Residents are now able to return to the Caithness Mobile Home Park after South Country Fire Services and BC Wildfire Services responded to a 1.1 hectare wildfire burning alongside the railway and Highway 3/93.

“The evacuation order has been lifted and the fire is now classified as Being Held” says Information Officer Loree Duczek. “We would like to extend our thanks to the Emergency Support Services volunteers that were there for the residents.”

Following Thursday’s evacuation, the Regional District of East Kootenay had set up an ESS Reception Centre at the Elko Community Hall for displaced residents, with 35 registrants checking in.

Ground personnel, apparatus and air assets including air tankers and helicopter bucketing, responded to the fire.

“The members of our South Country Fire Departments and the BC Wildfire Service crews, who’ve responded by ground and air today, hit this fire hard and have done an extraordinary job in controlling this situation. We are so thankful for their tireless work.” adds Duczek.

The Caithness Mobile Home Park is located on Highway 3/93 northwest of Elko.