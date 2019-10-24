UPDATED: Lockdown lifted at Laurie Middle School

There was a large police presence at Laurie Middle School on Thursday afternoon, however, an RCMP officer told parents all students are safe.

An RCMP member told a group of parents that police were called to the school based on the report of a gun, which turned out to be an airsoft-type pistol being used for a drama production that was being filmed.

The officer said all students are safe and are being debriefed by police and teachers after a brief lockdown.

Previous story
Garbage remains number one attractant for black bears: WildSafeBC
Next story
CMHC expects housing market to recover in next two years after declines

Just Posted

Garbage remains number one attractant for black bears: WildSafeBC

WildSafeBC Kimberley Cranbrook is reporting lower than average black bear reports this… Continue reading

Rob Morrison ready to get to work

Kootenay Columbia’s new MP reflects on the campaign, and looks ahead

Kootenay logging companies diversifying products amid challenging time in forest industry

Galloway Lumber focused on specialty wood products, steel components, cross-laminated timber

Kimberley homicide investigation still active, RCMP says

The homicide took place at the end of August near Kimberley

News from the Kimberley Garden Club

Submitted by Marilee Quist Well, it’s been an interesting and busy two… Continue reading

B.C. to be first to implement UN Indigenous rights declaration

No veto in B.C. legislation, minister Scott Fraser says

Police called after Catherine McKenna’s office vandalized with vulgar slur

McKenna said during a news conference she wants to have ‘better discussions’ in politics

B.C. man says condo ‘collapsing’ after neighbour removed load-bearing post

Wayne Morrissey ‘can feel the give in the floor’ of his West End suite

B.C. sheriffs need better firearms, use of force training: auditor general

The sherif service launched a plan to better train and retain staff in 2017

Almost 90 per cent of Canadian workers admit going to work sick: survey

More than one-quarter of professionals always go to the office with cold or flu symptoms

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg stops in Kamloops

Thunberg and her family travelled to Vancouver from Edmonton

B.C. dog trainer caught on camera slamming dog into concrete loses 4 pets

Glen Zeller is a dog trainer in Vancouver who operates DogTalk

B.C.-raised designer crafts election night dress for PM Trudeau’s wife

Sophie Gregoire’s golden dress has a Cowichan Valley connection

Beers on the job, smacking crotches: 10 police misconduct probes in B.C.

Recent report by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner highlights a number of investigations

Most Read