UPDATED: Lockdown lifted at Laurie Middle School

There was a large police presence at Laurie Middle School on Thursday afternoon, however, an RCMP officer told parents all students are safe.

An RCMP member told a group of parents that police were called to the school based on the report of a gun, which turned out to be an airsoft-type pistol being used for a drama production that was being filmed.

The officer said all students are safe and are being debriefed by police and teachers after a brief lockdown.