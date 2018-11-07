USW forestry workers headed for mediation

738 workers in East Kootenay, a further 175 in West Kootenay

At the end of October, United Steelworker members in the southern interior, working in the forestry industry, returned a 98 per cent strike vote.

READ: USW IN B.C. Interior return strike vote

This week, the Steelworkers announced that talks will go to mediation through the B.C. Labour Relations Board following the inability to agree to a new collective agreement.

Mediator Dave Schaub has been appointed to mediate talks between the two parties. Those talks are scheduled for November 14, 15 and 16, 2018 in Kelowna.

The locals involved are USW Local 1-405 (Kootenays), USW 1-423 (Kelowna) and USW1-417 (Kamloops).

Jeff Bromley from the Steelworkers says that is 738 members in the East Kootenay.

“We have approximately 350 unionized employees with Canfor at Woodlands (Cranbrook and Skookumchuck Chipper; not the Pulp Mill), Elko Sawmill and Radium Sawmill.

“We also have 330 employees at Louisiana Pacific’s Lumber Plant in Golden. Along with 40 members at Galloway Sawmill and 18 members at Stella Jones Pole Plant, also at Galloway.

“In the West Kootenay we have 140 members in Castlegar at Interfor’s Sawmill there. And 35 members at Atco Wood Products in Fruitvale.”

“Despite reporting record profits in the 3rd quarter of 2018, Canfor has decided to engage in rotating layoffs at their BC operations, angering USW members in what looks more like a bargaining tactic than a reflection of markets,” says a Steelworkers press release, issued on Tuesday, November 6, 2018. “Forestry employers across the province have expressed concerns regarding high stumpage costs. Based on last quarter’s lower lumber prices, that rate is expected to decrease accordingly beginning January of 2019.

“For the members of USW Local 1-2017, Prince George, over 2000 members have been in a strike position since October 6 and participated in an overtime ban and rotating strikes. At the request of the USW Bargaining Committee, job action will be halted prior to and during the mediation process. The Bargaining Committee is grateful for the strong show of solidarity USW Local 1-2017 members have displayed during this process.”

More information will be made available as bargaining continues, the union says.

Previous story
UBC professor examines consumer conflict between Hong Kong and China
Next story
Government invests nearly $22M in northern B.C. port

Just Posted

Cam Russell returns to the Dynamiters

After a stint in Junior A, Russell returns to help with title defence

Entertainment; seasonal and otherwise

Kimberley Cranbrook entertainment listings

Shorter hours announced for Nelway, Carson border crossings

The crossings will close at 8 p.m. beginning Nov. 26

New Kimberley Council sworn in

Kimberley’s Mayor and Council were officially sworn in for a four year… Continue reading

Mainroad preparing for the winter season

FAQs about Mainroad’s winter plan

UPDATED: Tony Clement out of Conservative caucus after more allegations arise

Party leader inititally said Clement could stay, despite admission he’d sent sexually explicit photos

Jeff Sessions resigns as U.S. attorney general

President Donald Trump has appointed a temporary replacement

Pot-filled pipe lands driver $230 fine

The Calgary man, who was not impaired, was ticketed while driving on the Lions Gate Bridge

Okanagan brother of Paralympian and friends on course for Victoria

Penticton’s Tyler Luscombe and his friends are running to raise money for his Paralympian brother

B.C. mom wins daycare contract fight after kids insulted in text message

Operator had tried to sue for $1,800 when mom pulled her children without giving 30 days’ notice

Selecting talent for Canada’s junior hockey team ‘a real challenge’: coach

Canada won the first match up 2-1 in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday, then dropped the second bout 3-1 in Langley, B.C., the next night

U.S. midterms bring new sources of trade uncertainty for Canada

Experts says the Democrats’ majority victory in the House of Representatives means ratification

Canadians tuning out real CRA agents because of CRA phone scammers

The CRA and the RCMP hosted briefing in Ottawa as they try to crack down on call centres loaded with fraudsters who phone Canadians

First World War letters put a human face on the war that shaped us as a nation

The First World War saw about 75 million letters exchanged between the front lines and the 650,000 men serving in battle

Most Read