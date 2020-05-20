The utility vehicle flipped over on Overwaitea Hill. Photo courtesy Kimberley RCMP/C. Newel

Utility vehicle driver faces charges

Just after 5 p.m. on May 19 RCMP responded to a flipped Utility Task Vehicle (UTV) on Warren Ave (Overwaitea Hill). The driver was apprehended and the officer noted signs of alcohol consumption. Kimberley Detachment Commander Sgt. Chris Newel reports that the breath demand was read and the driver subsequently received a 90-day driving prohibition.

In addition the UTV was impounded for 30 days. The driver was served a violation ticket for Fail to Wear Seat Belt, No Driver’s Licence and No Insurance. The driver did not sustain any serious injuries.

Police had received a report of the UTV on the road earlier in the afternoon but were not able to locate it being driven.

East Kootenay Traffic Services is conducting the investigation.

RCMP

