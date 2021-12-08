Vaccination rates among children vary across Interior Health region

The province authorized the Pfizer vaccine for children aged five to 11 earlier this month

Slowly but surely, vaccination rates for children in Interior Health are rising.

According to data from the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC), the vaccination rates for Vernon, Enderby and the Cariboo/Chilcotin areas remain at zero per cent as of Dec. 7. Communities have just begun to open their clinics, so data may lag as immunization programs get underway.

Throughout the Interior Health region, vaccination rates among this new age group vary. In the Armstrong/Spallumcheen area, only one per cent of eligible children in this age group are vaccinated. In Nelson and Salmon Arm, the vaccination rate sits at three per cent.

Meanwhile, the Central Okanagan region is sitting at five per cent for children aged five to 11. Golden and Merritt have similar numbers, while Cranbrook’s and Summerland’s vaccination rates sit at seven per cent.

Other areas are seeing higher vaccination rates among children. Nine per cent of children aged five to 11 are vaccinated in both Penticton and Revelstoke.

Vaccination in B.C. and by health authority, Dec. 6. (Screen shot from BC Centre for Disease Control dashboard)

Black Press Media has reached out to Interior Health for comment.

Parents and guardians who wish to register their child to get vaccinated can do so on the B.C. government’s website or by calling 1-833-838-2323.

