An Air Canada Express aircraft on approach to land at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., travels past construction cranes at the Oakridge Centre mall redevelopment in Vancouver, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Officials with Vancouver International Airport are promising new real-time weather monitoring equipment, gate protocols and better communication after releasing a review of the travel chaos caused by snow last December. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver airport promising improvements following Christmas season travel mess

Report: two dozen aircraft with passengers aboard waited up to 11 hours on the tarmac

Officials with Vancouver International Airport are promising new real-time weather monitoring equipment, gate protocols and better communication after releasing a review of the travel chaos caused by snow last December.

The report says severe winter weather over seven of the busiest days of the year led to 1,300 flight cancellations and other disruptions that affected more than 180,000 passengers.

The report says two dozen aircraft with passengers aboard waited up to 11 hours on the tarmac because there were no gates available, while passengers were given inaccurate information and communication from the airport authority was inadequate.

It concludes the problems did not have a single cause, but demand exceeded processing capacity due to winter weather conditions, prompting a cycle of delays, cancellations and congestion.

Metro Vancouver was hit with several significant snowfalls between Dec. 18 and Dec. 23, leading to widespread airline cancellations and delays.

The airport authority is promising improvements, including better weather monitoring and baggage-tracking equipment, new gate protocols so passengers can deplane within 30 minutes of landing and better training for staff to improve passenger supports.

“I am not going to sugar-coat it. It was not our finest hour,” airport CEO Tamara Vrooman says in a letter included in the report.

“Our safety promise was kept. Our customer service commitment was not.”

READ MORE: Messy Christmas for travellers as more storms bear down on Ontario, B.C.

Air TravelVancouver

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kelowna man sues hospital, doctor for ‘deformed’ penis after surgery
Next story
Senior staff member of Fraser Valley school district photographed with Hells Angels

Just Posted

Kimberley Public Library’s longest serving staff member, with 37 years experience, announces her retirement. Paul Rodgers photo.
Sharon Seward, Kimberley Library’s longest-serving staff member, retires

The Free Press file
Elk Valley RCMP use road block, spike belt to stop vehicle near Fernie

Derek Stuart, pictured here coaching the Dynamiters in game six of the KIJHL Teck Cup Finals, said he can’t put into words how proud he is of this season’s team, following their Teck Cup win, and silver medal finish at the Cyclone Taylor Cup tournament. Paul Rodgers file.
‘I’ll never forget this team’: Nitros coach reflects on 2022/23 season

An avalanche hazard warning sign is shown near Mount Renshaw outside of McBride, B.C., on Jan. 30, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Avalanche near Invermere claims life of snowmobiler