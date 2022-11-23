Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim, left, and Vancouver Police Chief Adam Palmer listen as B.C. Premier David Eby announces a new public safety plan in Vancouver on Sunday, November 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim, left, and Vancouver Police Chief Adam Palmer listen as B.C. Premier David Eby announces a new public safety plan in Vancouver on Sunday, November 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver city council approves funding for more police, mental-health nurses

Motion leaves door open for provincial or federal government to contribute

Vancouver City Council approved up to $16 million for 100 new police and 100 mental-health nurses Tuesday, part of the campaign platform of newly elected Mayor Ken Sim.

The motion leaves the door open for provincial or federal authorities to contribute toward the plan.

Sim and his ABC Vancouver party, which holds a strong majority on the council, promised to fund the hiring of the police and nurses to be used in programs where they respond to mental health calls.

ABC Coun. Sarah Kirby-Yung called the decision a strong and bold step that is needed in the city.

“You cannot put a price on public safety, and you cannot put a price on mental health and wellness and we cannot afford not to do this,” she said.

The city was originally prepared to spend $4.5 million for the police and $1.5 million for the Vancouver Coastal Health Authority, with hiring to start in January.

But at Tuesday’s council meeting those numbers were bumped to $8 million for each, inclusive of any provincial or federal funding that may be available.

The change comes days after Premier David Eby announced a new public safety plan that includes expanding mental-health crisis response teams.

Council voted to ask the province to be part of plans to create 12 peer-assisted care teams made up of trained peers and mental-health professionals to respond to people in distress, with or without police.

Sim’s promise received significant pushback from some members of the public and mental-health advocates who say including police on mental-health calls increases anxiety for those in crisis and that the money could be more effectively used elsewhere.

Coun. Pete Fry, who is not part of ABC Vancouver and voted against the motion, said the budgeting process hasn’t been clear and that he was nervous about what promising to fund these positions would mean for the rest of the city’s budget.

“We are kind of setting a stage here for what looks to me like a little bit of a blank cheque approach,” he said.

In a report Tuesday, the Vancouver Police Department estimated that the full contingent of 100 new officers, plus 20 civilian professionals it’s looking to hire, would cost $15.7 million annually.

It’s unclear when the new positions could be filled.

When asked about the Canada-wide pressure to hire nurses and when new hires could be in place, Vancouver Coastal Health said in a statement that it “has already begun working on a multi-year recruitment and retention plan for nurses.”

—Ashley Joannou, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Vancouver city council to vote on motion allocating funding for more police, nurses

CrimeHomelessnessVancouver

Previous story
B.C. Green Party leader wants mask mandate in public places reinstated
Next story
UPDATE: Cranbrook apartment evacuated after fire breaks out on upper floor

Just Posted

The Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary Society presents a cheque for $100,000 to the East Kootenay Foundation for Health. Photo submitted.
Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary donates $100,000 to East Kootenay Foundation for Health

(Left to right, back row to front) Kimberley Dynamiters Cam Reid, Jayden Kostiuk, Myles Hayne, Trey Stephenson and Kasey Miller dropped in on McKim to join Mathew Bamber, Connor Lye, Easton Grainger, Jayce Longston, Josh Thom, Lucas Cowden, Everett Blake Jenner and Hawthorn Cooper-Lamb for some floor hockey. Photo submitted.
Dynamiters players drop in on McKim students’ after-school ball hockey game

The residents of the apartment at King Street and Cobham Avenue — the former nurses' residence — were all evacuated due to a fire that broke out on an upper storey Tuesday, Nov. 22. (Barry Coulter photo)
UPDATE: Cranbrook apartment evacuated after fire breaks out on upper floor

“Can I see your license, Kitty?”
Cats must now be licensed in the City of Cranbrook