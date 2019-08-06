Vancouver Police Department. (Black Press Media files)

Vancouver police officer suspended for 15 days after accessing minor’s information

OPCC says police officer has taken responsibility for his actions

A Vancouver police officer has been suspended for 15 days without pay for accessing sensitive information of a minor and disclosing it to unauthorized persons.

According to a Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner news release Tuesday, the “senior” Vancouver police officer was “found to have accessed and disclosed the information for a personal purpose.”

The OPCC determined this was misconduct on the officer’s part and imposed three five-day suspensions.

In a statement, the OPCC said the disciplinary action was meant to “serve as a deterrence to other members.”

According to an OPCC report, they were contacted by the Vancouver Police Department in January 2018 about a police officer who “conducted three queries” about the minor. One involved the minor’s home address, while the other two were redacted in the report to protect the minor’s privacy. The name of the officer was also withheld due to privacy concerns for the youth.

The report said the officer used two police databases on the morning of Nov. 24, 2017, for three searches about the minor and then again improperly searched the police databases five times on Nov. 29.

Although initially just a written reprimand was recommended, it was decided that “a written reprimand would bring the administration of police discipline into disrepute.”

ALSO READ: Flagger escapes abduction attempt in northern B.C., RCMP hunt for suspect

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Appeal court sides with province over Jumbo ski resort decision
Next story
B.C. toddler airlifted to hospital after bear bite at Aldergrove Zoo

Just Posted

Appeal court sides with province over Jumbo ski resort decision

A former cabinet minister determined the project was ‘not substantially started’ in 2015

BC Golf East Kootenay Zone looking for volunteers

Outgoing coordinators need someone to replace them or funding goes to West Kootenay

Hospital pharmacy relocation plan moves forward

Design contract awarded to relocate existing pharmacy department at regional hospital

Emergency response livestock trailer offered to RDEK

RDEK board welcomes emergency response livestock trailer, refers it to staff for further study

Volunteers needed for knapweed pull in Cherry Meadows Conservation Area

Helping hands needed totackle invasive weeds, make room for native plants to flourish

B.C. toddler airlifted to hospital after bear bite at Aldergrove Zoo

On Monday at around 7 p.m. emergency services were called to the Aldergrove scene

Don’t stand on a helipad when a helicopter is above: B.C. search and rescue group

Message sent out after incidents at Lindeman Lake in Chilliwack River Valley on the long weekend

A day after his heroic rescue of a woman from drowning, B.C. Good Samaritan dies

Langley man came to aid of woman in distress at Lake Hayward near Mission

Flagger escapes abduction attempt in northern B.C., RCMP hunt for suspect

RCMP looking for Caucasian man with no accent

Manitoba RCMP set up new roadblock, abandon river search in hunt for B.C. fugitives

The roadblock is up at the community of Sundance

Nobel laureate Toni Morrison dead at 88

She was a giant of modern literature with “’Beloved,’ ‘Song of Solomon’

2 El Paso victims die at hospital, raising death toll to 22

Police still have not released a list of the victims of the attack

Raptors evacuated due to threatening Okanagan wildfire

Properties on evac alert due to Eagle Bluff wildfire, located north of Oliver in the Gallagher Lake

Trump says he wants stronger gun checks, gives few details

Trump spoke Monday from the White House about shootings that left 29 dead and dozens wounded

Most Read