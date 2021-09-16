The Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel is pictured in Vancouver, B.C., late Saturday July 13, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver police say fatal daylight shooting in downtown hotel parkade was targeted

Police statement does not say if the city’s 13th homicide of the year is linked to gangs

A man has been shot and killed in what Vancouver police say was a targeted attack.

It happened at around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the parkade of the Fairmont Pacific Rim hotel on Vancouver’s inner harbour.

A witness found the man unresponsive in the parkade and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Const. Tania Visintin calls the daylight shooting “brazen,” but a police statement does not say if the city’s thirteenth homicide of the year is linked to gangs, or if the public remains at risk.

Visintin says people should be “vigilant” while officers search for the person responsible.

She says the investigation remains active and ongoing.

—The Canadian Press

Crime

Previous story
Alberta introduces new rules, passport as COVID puts health system days from collapse
Next story
Climate change cited as reason to deny injunction extension over logging in B.C.

Just Posted

The BC Centre for Disease’s Control’s latest COVID-19 map shows new cases reported in each local health area between Sept. 5-11.
COVID-19 cases plummet across West Boundary, Kootenays

Advance voting was underway at the Seniors Centre in Cranbrook over the weekend. Trevor Crawley photo.
Advance voting up in Kootenay-Columbia, nationally as federal election looms

Black Press file
Election 2021: What you need to know

The province is embarking on what it calls “the largest hiring push in B.C.’s history” for paramedics in rural and remote locations. (File - Black Press Media)
Hundreds of new B.C. paramedic positions announced as 24 stations go to full-time staffing